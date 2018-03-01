Day At The Track

WCBS-TV to air feature on 5 p.m. news

07:16 AM 01 Mar 2018 NZDT
Foiled Again,Harness racing
WCBS-TV’s sports anchor Steve Overmyer (right) and cameraman Brad Yurcisin visit with Foiled Again
Yonkers photo

Columbus, OH --- WCBS-TV (Channel 2) in New York will air a feature on Foiled Again on their 5 p.m. (EST) Wednesday night (Feb. 28) news broadcast.

Last Thursday (Feb. 22), WCBS-TV's sports anchor Steve Overmyer and cameraman Brad Yurcisin visited Yonkers Raceway to profile Foiled Again and his attempt to win his 100th career race.

The feature is expected to be five minutes long and will be available for other CBS platforms nationally.

The Channel 2 crew was very impressed by the welcome they received at Yonkers, especially on how accommodating Sarah Murphy and George Brennan were for the interviews, the full access coordinated by the SOA and Yonkers Raceway teams, including riding in the starter's car, and the race named for Overmyer and CBS complete with a winner's circle presentation and accompanying photos.

The online, live stream of the broadcast at 5 p.m. will be available by clicking this link.

 

Ken Weingartner

 

 

