Ibetyoucanwiggle and Go Sandy Go return

DOVER, Del. –Ibetyoucanwiggle beat Go Sandy Go at the wire last week and Pedal Power winner of another prelim come back for the 2nd leg $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) events plus a $31,000 Mares Open/Handicap pace top Wednesday (March 21) racing at Dover Downs.

A $15,000 and a $12,000 female pace top the undercard. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

A patient drive by Montrell Teague behind Ibetyoucanwiggle set up a homestretch duel where the George Teague-owned and bred pacer got up in the final strides for victory over Brent Outten and Green Racing’s pace-setter Go Sandy Go steered by Jason Green.

These two return in the $20,000 first race in the DSBF 3-Year-old filly pace stake. Brendan Cook’s Studio Session drew the rail for season with Sean Bier, right alongside is Anne McDonald’s Cold N Chilly driven by Vic Kirby

The other starters in the1st $20,000 division are Dorothy Ann and Chris Conner’s Lotsa Luck handled by Art Stafford Jr. in a six-filly field. Bay Pond Racing’s Peak Of Chic with trainer-driver Jeff Fout and Kissthatonegoodbye, owed and trained by Mike Greene with Corey Callahan in the bike

Dave and Leah Lewis’ Pedal Power (Tim Tetrick) drew outside post 7 in the other $20,000 section. Bunker Away (Corey Callahan) , owned by Bay Pond Racing, drew post 2. William Moffett’s homebred Lydia (Ross Wolfenden, closed well for second last time. Frank Johnson’s River Dreams (Mike Cole) is burdened coming from post 8. K.V. Jump’s Diabolical Spin (Russell Foster)) and Bobby Myers’ Gloria Pierre (Jonathan Roberts) and Amanda Wager’s Whistler’s Sister (Allan Davis) complete the eight filly lineup.



Pedal Power - Foto Won photo

The top eight point-getters in each of the four divisions return next Thursday, meet closing day, March 29 for $100,000 finals.

The $31,000 Mares Open/Handicap is the overnight feature. Bettorhaveanother (Morgan), a winner of her last four of five for Weaver Bruscemi and Burke Racing, has post 8 in a nine-horse field, with Gary Ewing’s Sweet Bobbie (Art Stafford Jr.) and Marion Beachy’s Berazzled are other winners last start. Front-pacing Nerida Franco N (A. Davis) will be the one to catch acing for Mike Hall and Dave Hamm. Breakaway Stable’s Valuable Art (Callahan) will benefit from a better post position. KDK Standardbred’s homebred Apple Bottom Jeans (Kirby) and Terror At Night (Cole) from the second tier for Arlene Paisley, Ed Maas and Nanticoke Racing.

A $22,000 sub-feature, two $15,000 and a $14,000 female paces are also on the strong undercard.

Live racing is featured Monday through Thursday through next Thursday, (March 29), closing day of the 2017-2018 season. Post time is at 4:30 p.m.

Dover Downs’ features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Watch the live racing and enjoy fine food at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.