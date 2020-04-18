Trio joins COSA Facebook live show Sunday

April 17, 2020 -- Three of the most recognized faces in Canadian harness racing will join Greg Blanchard this Sunday night for another COSA TV Facebook Live broadcast beginning at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Chad Rozema, Jason Portuondo and Mark McKelvie are all seasoned broadcasters with the Woodbine Entertainment Group (WEG) and are lifelong fans of the sport. They will recount some of their most memorable races and moments in the business.

RocknRoll Hanover's Metro Pace win, McWicked's victory in the Canadian Pacing Derby and Wiggle It Jiggle It's memorable Little Brown Jug score are just some of the races that the group will revisit. An added component to this week's show will be harness racing trivia.

Viewers will have a chance to win a COSA gift card by answering in the comments section where they can also ask questions.

The show will be aired live on the COSA Facebook page as well as the Standardbred Canada website.

GREG BLANCHARD