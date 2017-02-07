WEG Stakes nominations due

TORONTO, February 6 - The deadline to nominate your harness racing horse to the Woodbine Entertainment Group's (WEG) lucrative stakes program in 2017 is quickly approaching.

New in 2017, the closing date for nominations to all WEG and Alliance Stakes is February 15.

In past years, nomination deadlines varied from event to event, but in an effort to make the process more convenient, WEG has implemented an across the board due date for all stakes.

Under the new format, the following stakes now require nominations by February 15.

Canadian Pacing Derby (Pace: 3-year-olds and up)

Maple Leaf Trot (Trot: 3-year-olds and up)

Metro Pace (Pace: 2-year-olds)

Shes A Great Lady (Pace: 2-year-old fillies)

William Wellwood Memorial (Trot: 2-year-olds)

Peaceful Way (Trot: 2-year-old fillies)

Nassagaweya (Pace: 2-year-olds)

Eternal Camnation (Pace: 2-year-old fillies)

Roses Are Red (Pace: Mares)

Milton Stakes (Pace: Mares)

Armbro Flight (Trot: Mares)

Nominations are also due on February 15 for the $1 million Pepsi North America Cup for three-year-old pacers. North America's richest race for pacers will take place on Saturday, June 17 at Mohawk Racetrack.

Other events to require nominations by February 15 include the $650,000 Canadian Trotting Classic (3-year-olds), $400,000 Elegantimage (3-year-old trotting fillies), $400,000 Fan Hanover (3-year-old pacing fillies), $265,000 Goodtimes (3-year-old trotters), $160,000 Casual Breeze (3-year-old trotting fillies) and the $130,000 Somebeachsomewhere (3-year-old pacers).

Similar to recent years, WEG continues to handle all administration duties for Alliance racetrack stakes.

Nominations are due on February 15 for Grand Rivers Raceway's Battle of Waterloo and Battle of the Belles (Ontario sired 2-year-old pacers), Flamboro Downs' Confederation Cup (4-year-old pacers), Clinton Raceway's Kin Pace (Ontario sired 3-year-old pacing fillies) and Hanover Raceway's Dream of Glory (Ontario sired 3-year-old trotters) and Balanced Image (Ontario sired 2-year-old trotters).

The nomination form for the events closing on February 15 can be viewed by clicking here.

Nomination fees for all events can be paid online by clicking here.

If sending nominations by mail, envelopes must be clearly post-marked no later than February 15, 2017 or payment will not be accepted. Registered mail is recommended.

All inquires regarding the February 15 closing date can be directed to the Mohawk Race Office, 905-854-7805.