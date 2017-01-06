$10 million plus stakes schedule announced

TORONTO, January 5 - Woodbine Entertainment Group (WEG) today revealed its $10 million-plus Standardbred stakes lineup for 2017. The 2017 stakes schedule is highlighted by the $1 million Pepsi North America Cup for harness racing three-year-old pacers on Saturday, June 17 at Mohawk Racetrack.

Several changes have been made to the stakes calendar for 2017 to allow horsemen the opportunity to maximize opportunities both in Sires Stakes and Grand Circuit events.

Beginning in 2017, the $700,000 Metro Pace and $500,000 Shes A Great Lady for two-year-old pacers will be moved from their usual position on Labour Day weekend to Saturday, September 23.

The $350,000 William Wellwood and $350,000 Peaceful Way for two-year-old trotters also find new spots on the calendar and will take place on Monday, September 18.

The $550,000 Canadian Pacing Derby remains in the Labour Day weekend slot and will be the feature event on Saturday, September 2, while the $650,000 Canadian Trotting Classic and $600,000 Maple Leaf Trot hold their same spot on the calendar on Saturday, September 16.

Along with adjustments to the stakes calendar, WEG has also altered the stakes payment schedule for 2017.

For many years, nominations have closed in both February and March for different events, but beginning in 2017 all nominations to WEG Stakes will now close on February 15, 2017 .

All nomination and sustaining payment details can be found in the 2017 Stakes Booklet, which can be viewed by clicking here.

WEG will continue to distribute purse money to all finishers in major stakes events during the 2017 season.

The winner of the finals will receive the traditional 50% of the total purse, while those finishing sixth through last will take home 1% of the purse. The horses finishing second through fifth will receive 50%-24%-16%-10% of the remaining purse.

All Alliance stakes events will continue to be administrated by WEG during 2017.

The entire 2017 Stakes Schedule can be viewed by clicking here.

Stakes payments to WEG and Alliance events are payable to the Woodbine Entertainment Group. Payments can be made through the race office, by mail or online.