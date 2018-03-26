WILKES-BARRE PA - Weslynn Dancer and Freddie Mac, lining up behind opposite ends of the starting gate, were the winners in the twin $17,000 trotting features Sunday night at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Weslynn Dancer, a good-closing third in his first race in 4½ months last week and favored from the rail, made an early move to the lead for driver Simon Allard, then stepped home in 57- 28.1 to win by 2¼ lengths over Attaboy Hanover, who came from sixth at headstretch in his seasonal bow. Simon's brother Rene trains the victorious Deweycheatumnhowe mare for Allard Racing Inc. and Earl Hill Jr.

It looked like the second verse of the feature was going to be the same as the first - an Allard/Allard favored trotter going to the lead and getting a good but not vicious pace, this time with Zagster. But the tune changed when Zagster went offstride on the final turn, and the Napolitano brothers came flying to pick up the pieces with longshots - George Jr. and Freddie Mac, dismissed at 17-1 from the outermost draw in the field of seven, had been placed in the pocket and took advantage of his rival's break, holding off 13-1 Auteur Hanover and brother Anthony, who raced big after a two-move outing. Freddie Mac, who won by a head in 1:57, posted his first victory of the year in 10 starts for trainer Rob Harmon and Adv Racing Stable LLC.

The Bobby Weiss Series for developing younger horses starts a week from tonight (Easter Sunday, April 1), and a horse to watch in his division could be the Somebeachsomewhere sophomore gelding JK Wildfire. The three-year-old, off for over five months, was primed well by new trainer Brett Pelling, with driver Andrew McCarthy sending him to the lead, getting an undemanding pace, then sprinting home in 27.2 to complete an impressive 1:55.2 package for the 3 Brothers Stables.

