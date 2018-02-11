Western Joe clear winner at the Big M

Western Joe (5) and driver Pat Berry gun down even-money favorite Awesomeness at the wire in the $20,000 Preferred Pace Saturday night at the Meadowlands.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - On a night that saw steady rain and heavy fog for most of the 13-race harness racing program, Western Joe emerged from the mist to explode by the field in the Meadowlands Saturday night feature, the $20,000 Preferred Pace.

Starznheaven, fresh off an upset win in this event one week ago at 22-1, made his way to the lead after the quarter and was still on the point at three-quarters in 1:23.2 while being pressed by 36-1 longshot Ponyta Boy.

Then the pace fell down.

Awesomeness, the even-money favorite, tipped off his live cover and was raging through the lane, on the way to what appeared to be an easy win.

But Western Joe had other ideas.

The 4-year-old son of Western Ideal , who won this race on January 20 as the even-money choice, was forgotten in the wagering this time around, sent to the gate at 14-1, the sixth choice in the seven-horse field.

Driver Pat Berry handled Western Joe patiently, sitting a three hole from the outset. He swerved off the rail in mid-stretch and exploded past the field using a final quarter of :27 to catch Awesomeness by a neck. Bettor's Edge finished third.

Western Joe won for the third time in four starts this year and completed the mile in 1:50.4 for trainer Chris Choate and owner Anthony Ruggeri. He returned $30.20 to his backers.

A LITTLE MORE: The Early Jackpot Super High Five resulted in a single-ticket winner. Even though 6-5 favorite Big Top Hanover won the ninth race, that one bettor walked away with a payout of $15,071.64. ... There were two players who lasted six legs in the 20-Cent Survivor Pick 10, with each cashing in for $7,964.88. ... The Pick-4 saw a total pool of $78,199 and despite the middle two legs being won by favorites, the payout was $1,099.80 for a 50-cent bet. ... All-source wagering was $2,463,011. ... The Late 20-Cent Jackpot Super High Five did not result in a single-ticket winner, swelling the carryover to $101,270.81. ... Racing resumes at the Big M Friday night at 6:35 p.m.

SUPER HIGH FIVE RETURNS $15K AT BIG M

Giant payoffs are not expected when 6-5 favorites win races, but Saturday night at the Meadowlands, that trend was bucked in the Early 20-Cent Jackpot Super High Five.

One shrewd player wagering into the Oregon Express hub was the only ticket holder of the winning combination of 2-7-10-9-8 in race nine when post-time choice Big Top Hanover hit the wire first, and as a result, cashed in for $15,071.64.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations