Western Joe sizzles in Sam McKee Memorial

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --- August 4, 2018 - Western Joe angled off the pylons in the stretch and fanned four- wide around a group of horses, including even-money favorite McWicked, to win Saturday's $260,100 Sam McKee Memorial for older pacers at the Meadowlands. The time for the race, contested at 1-1/8 miles, was 2:02.

McWicked, the even-money favorite, finished second and Filibuster Hanover was third.

Filibuster Hanover led the field to the opening quarter in :26.1 before All Bets Off got to the front and reached the half in :54.4. Miso Fast challenged All Bets Off as they reached three-quarters in 1:21, with McWicked on the move three wide on the final turn. The field hit the mile in 1:48.2.

Western Joe was second behind Filibuster Hanover around the first turn and remained inside, shuffling between fifth and sixth place, before the stretch.

"I didn't know what was going to happen," winning driver Scott Zeron said. "He's the type of horse that can always leave for position and just stay in. I don't think re-moving would have been the right option. At that time, sitting third on the rail with the kind of speed we were going up the backside and around the last turn was perfect. He runs out a little bit, so when I was able to feed him racetrack to the outside, I knew he was going to get up."

Western Joe, a 4-year-old stallion trained by Chris Choate, is a son of Western Ideal out of Ante Fay. He has won nine of 22 races this year and 18 of 51 in his career. His lifetime earnings are $462,655 for breeder/owner Anthony Ruggeri and Richard Tosies.

Sent off at 5-2, Western Joe paid $7.60, $3.00, and $2.80. McWicked paid $2.80 and $2.60. Filibuster Hanover paid $5.40.

The McKee Memorial, formerly the U.S. Pacing Championship, honors the late Meadowlands Racetrack announcer and Communicators Hall of Fame member Sam McKee, who passed away in 2017.

From the Meadowlands Publicity Office



