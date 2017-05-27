What The Hill crushes at The BigM

What The Hill and driver David Miller are clear of the field in New Jerey Sire Stakes action Friday night at the Meadowlands.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - What The Hill reinforced his standing as a big-time Hambletonian contender, reporting home a dominant harness racing winner as the New Jersey Sire Stakes took center stage with four second-leg events Friday night at the Meadowlands.

The son of 2009 Hambo champ Muscle Hill won his NJSS dash for 3-year-old colts and geldings on the trot with ease to stay unbeaten in three starts this year. The Ron Burke trainee exploded clear of the field at the five-eighths and went on to a 4¾-length win in 1:53. King On The Hill was second with New Jersey Viking third. As the 1-9 public choice, he returned $2.20 to win.

"He was a little bit rambunctious," said Burke. "He took off (at the five-eighths) on his own. He needs to do a little bit less of that. He needs to relax a little bit more. We're going to open his bridle up and (driver) David (Miller) will make more of a conscious effort (to calm him down)."

Burke is upbeat about what he is seeing with the Hambletonian a little more than two months away. "This horse, he seems to get better and better every time he gets behind the gate."

In other NJSS action, Every Way Out ($2.10 to win) scored in the 3-year-old colt and gelding pace by 7¾ lengths in 1:52.3 for driver Tim Tetrick and trainer Dylan Davis; Colorful Jasmine ($2.60) took the 3-year-old filly pace by 3 lengths in 1:52.3 for Corey Callahan and Thomas Cancelliere while Ice Attraction ($17.20) was the only non-favorite to win a NJSS event on the card as she scored by 1½ lengths in 1:54.2 in the 3-year-old filly trot for Andrew McCarthy and Ake Svanstedt.

By Dave Little, for the Meadowlands