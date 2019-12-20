Track record set in Open Trot

DAYTON, OH. - It's not often a harness racing track record is obliterated on a December night when the temperature is hovering around the 32-degree freezing mark. But that is exactly what happened on Thursday (Dec. 19) at Hollywood Dayton Raceway when Whata Swan, the only three-year-old in the race, found another gear in the stretch and swept to a 1:53.2 score.

The old standard for sophomore colt trotters at Dayton was 1:54.1 taken in September by Lane Of Stone.

John DeLong drove the new track standard bearer, who had also won an Open at Dayton four weeks ago in his first trip over the track.

Taking advantage of his rail post position draw, DeLong was able to get away third behind quick gate leavers Walter White (Jeremy Smith) and Signal Hill (Shawn Barker II). Following a :27.3 initial panel, however, Whata Swan was out and moving first-over on the outside before the :57 half. A quick third quarter (:27.3) kept DeLong and his charge on the limb around the final bend, but the pair dug down deep in mid-stretch to tally the impressive victory over the aforementioned frontrunners, who held for second and third.

Whata Swan is a black son of Swan For All and now sports eight wins in 2019 and $134,909 in seasonal earnings. Lightly raced at two, the colt notched just two wins in nine starts and earned $22,418.

Owned by John Barnard of Miami, Florida, Whata Swan is trained by Luis Quevedo who visited the Dayton win circle for the first time in his 15th try.

Hollywood Dayton has just six cards left in its 78-day meet. Races will be presented Friday (Dec. 20) and Saturday (Dec. 21) at 6:15 p.m., Monday (Dec. 23) at 2:15, and close out the season with night programs on Thursday (Dec. 26), Friday (Dec. 27) and Saturday (Dec. 28).