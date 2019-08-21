Wiggle It Jiggleit wins qualifier at Harrah's

Wiggle It Jiggleit was reserved in third by Montrell Teague throughout most of the mile, then moved on the far turn. His late desire enabled him to get by Imprincessgemma A, an import with 11 career wins making her first start in the U.S., by a half length.
Now seven, the altered son of Mr Wiggles - Mozzi Hanover won his only start at two, then won 22 of 26 starts and almost $2.2 million at three en route to being named 2015 Harness Horse of the Year.
At four, he posted 15 wins and 7 seconds in 24 starts, worth another $1.7 million, and made his last start on October 28, 2016 in his Breeders Crown, cutting the pace then getting caught by ¾ of a length by his successor to Harness Horse of the Year, Always B Miki.
His lifetime earnings currently stand at $3,907,557, and he took his present mark of 1:47.2 on July 9 of his four-year-old year, winning the Graduate Final. Clyde Francis continues to train the champion in the George Teague Jr. stable, who are of course the backing force behind FFA pacing power Lather Up.
From the PHHA/Harrah's Philadelphia