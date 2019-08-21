Wiggle It Jiggleit wins qualifier at Harrah's

CHESTER, PA - The 2015 Harness Horse of the Year, Wiggle It Jiggleit , a charismatic "people's horse" who has been hampered by physical problems over the last three years, finally got back to the races in a Tuesday morning harness racing qualifying session at Harrah's Philadelphia,

It had been 1,026 days after his last charted line. And "WIJI" came back in his usual game form, making up three lengths in the last quarter to win in 1:53.4, his own last split 27.