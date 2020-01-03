WIJI wins first race in nearly four years

Former world champion and Harness Horse of the Year (2015), Wiggle It Jiggleit, returned to the winner's circle after over a three-year absense due to injuries. Driven by Montrell Teague, victory came in his third start back to the races, capturing the 12th race $30,000 Invitational Pace at Dover Downs in Dover, Delaware.

It was back on October 15, 2016 when Wiggle It Jiggleit last won at harness racing. It was the $250,000 Invitational Pace at Yonkers Raceway.

On this Thursday evening with regular driver Montrell Teague back in the sulky, Wiggle It Jiggleit started from post two in the eight-horse field. For Teague, it was his return to the races after suffering a broken wrist over two months ago and it was also his 29th birthday Thursday.

The race started with 38-1 long shot, Larry Karr (Mike Cole) leaving like a rocket from the far outside post 8 and took command of the field with Wiggle It Jiggleit settling into second place. They paced by the opening quarter mile in :27.

Slick Tony (Ross Wolfenden) was stuck on the outside in seventh and started to move up as the field past the half mile marker in :55.3. Then, as Larry Karr was reaching the three-quarters, Teague pulled the pocket with Wiggle It Jittleit and came after the race leader as they past the three-quarters in 1:23.3.

Wiggle It Jiggleit went right by Larry Karr and with Slick Tony on his back, cleared to a two-length lead at the top of the stretch and held command on the field through the wire, winning by one and one-half lengths in 1:51. Slick Tony was second with Bo Mach (Corey Callahan) third.

Trained by Clyde Francis for owners George Teague, Jr. and the Teague Racing Partnership, it was the first start of the yeawr for the eight-year-old gelded son of Mr Wiggle. Wiggle It Jiggleit has lifetime earnings of $3.9 million. His lifetime record is 1:47.2. Wiggle It Jiggleit paid $7.60 to win.