Wild Wanda escapes with a narrow win

Pompano Beach, FL...February 27, 2018...Wild Wanda, driven by Ricky Macomber, Jr., dug in late to escape with a narrow victory in Pompano Park's $11,000 Open Pace for mares on Monday night (February 26).

The courageous seven year-old daughter of Palone Ranger held off the late charging Galarina, handled by Andy Santeramo, by a neck in 1:53.1. Embassy Seelster, with Fern Paquet, Jr. in her sulky finished third while Strings and Swinging Cami completed the roster in the talented quintet.

At the outset, Wild Wanda zipped off the Hummer wings to take command a few long strides after the start with Strings (John MacDonald) also away well and Galarina now on the prowl in search of the lead, which she took at the opening station in :27.1--but not for long.

An anxious Wild Wanda reclaimed her top shortly after and reached the half in a well rated :57. On the backside, things began to heat up as Wild Wanda was on a :28.1 blitz to maintain her clear lead past the third station in 1:25.1.

That's when Galarina left the coziness of the pocket and began gnawing away--her rally falling just short on the wire.

In a post race interview, driver Ricky Macomber related, "my mare has been right there with them every start since arriving at Pompano and, tonight, things went her way. That second quarter breather helped her and she was strong coming home. She went a very courageous trip, both early and late.

Trained by wife Jamie Macomber for Mary Jo Rheinheimer and the Dojea Stables, Wild Wanda won for the second time this semester in seven starts--her 2-3-2 scorecard pushing her 2018 bounty to $21,890 and $448,255 lifetime.

Off at 1 to 5 on the tote-board, Wild Wanda paid $2.40 to win.

There were fireworks of sorts at the mutual windows on Monday night, as well, as a $40,000 Pick-5 guaranteed pool sparked a record Pick-5 wagering pool of $74,891.

With a 5 to 2 shot kicking things off in the first leg, the next four winners were even money, 5 to 2, 5 to 1 and 6 to 5 resulting in a very generous payoff of $579.55 for the 50 cent ticket.

Racing continues on Tuesday night with a Pick-6 carryover and a Super Hi-5 carryover that has ballooned to $256,029.