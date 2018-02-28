Wild West Show is broodmare of the year

Hunstville, by Somebeachsomewhere out of the Western Hanover mare Wild West Show

Ray Schittker's Wild West Show was honored as the 2017 Pacing Broodmare of the Year at Sunday night's(Feb. 25) USHWA gala in Orlando, Fla.

Wild West Show is the dam of the fastest 3-year-old of 2017--Huntsville 3, 1:47.4.

In 2017 Huntsville captured the Meadowlands Pace, the Cane Pace, the Jenna's Beach Boy, multiple Pa. Sire Stakes and Eliminations of the North America Cup, the Meadowlands Pace and the Adios. He was also second in the Finals of the North America Cup, the Bluegrass, and the Adios Final.

In 2017 Huntsville raced against divisional champion Downbytheseaside three times, and defeated him all three times they raced each other.

In 2016 Huntsville was the Dan Patch 2-Year-Old pacing champion. He paced to a World Record mile at Lexington winning the International Stallion Stakes in 1:49. He captured the Breeders Crown at the Meadowlands winning in a track record time of 1:49.

Huntsville was also victorious in the Bluegrass, the Breeders Crown Elimination, the Pa. Sires Stakes Final as well as multiple Pa. Sires events.

Other top performers from Wild West Show include:

Stevensville-3, 1:50 with earnings of over $500,000

Cowboy Terrier--5, 1:50.1 with earnings over $450,000

and the precocious Wild Bill--2, 1:52.3 in 2017

Wild West Show has these top four performers from just five foals of racing age.

Schnittker, from Middletown NY, purchased Wild West Show from Cameo Hills Farm as a yearling foe $85,000. She had a 3-year-old record of 1:53.3f and earned $4,569 before going to the breeding she.

Schnittker also campaigned Wild West Show's mother Sweet On Art for Cameo Hills Farm Sweet On Art earned $217,000 and earned a record of 1:52.4. Schnittker won the Jersey Girls Final and lit up the board that night paying $59.00 for win.