WEG unveils The Mohawk Million

MILTON, ON - September 26, 2019 - Woodbine Entertainment today announced details for the inaugural 'Mohawk Million', a race for two-year-old harness racing trotters with a $1 million (USD) purse, making it the richest harness race in Canada.

Scheduled for late September or early October in 2020 at Woodbine Mohawk Park, the 'Mohawk Million' will follow a buy-in formula with nine of 10 slots in the race available for purchase. The tenth and final spot will be given to the connections of the 2020 William Wellwood Memorial winner at no cost.

The nine buy-in slots cost $110,000 (USD) and will be sold before February 17, 2020.

"We are thrilled to offer horsepeople this exciting opportunity and provide a platform for the finest young trotters in the sport," said Jim Lawson, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment. "With the addition of the Mohawk Million, Woodbine Mohawk Park will host over two full months of top stakes racing for two-year-old trotters potentially exceeding $4 million which will set a new industry standard and further demonstrate our commitment in being a global leader and innovator in harness racing."

Each slot in the 'Mohawk Million' is an entity and may be sold, traded or leased. The purchaser of the slot does not have to declare a horse for the 'Mohawk Million' until time of entry.

A total of nine purchase contracts must be received by February 17, 2020 or the event will not proceed, and entry fees will be returned. If more than nine purchase contracts are received, a draw for the nine slots will take place before February 28, 2020.

Final rules and conditions for the 'Mohawk Million' will be available in the coming weeks.

"We appreciate the support we have received from the Central Ontario Standardbred Association towards the Mohawk Million and look forward to making it a reality," said Lawson.