Wrangler Magic wins $45,000 Open

12:53 AM 29 Jan 2017 NZDT
Wrangler Magic
YONKERS, NY, Friday, January 27, 2017 - Wrangler Magic (George Brennan, $16.60), who twice burned money as the harness racing favorite against less-talented lasses, was upon the money Friday night, winning Yonkers Raceway's $45,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Unhurried from post position No. 5, 'Wrangler' saw a three-wide Empress Deo (Scott Zeron) pay a :26.3 price for the early lead. After a 56-second intermission, 9-5 choice Hidden Land (Brent Holland)-looped at the outset then stuffed into a four-hole-made her second move.

She engaged Empress Deo in and out of a 1:24.4 three-quarters, with the eventual winner gapping from second-over. Empress Deo owned a tenuous lead entering the lane,

A slow (:29.4) final quadrant 1:54.3 helped the field close ranks, with Wrangler Magic winning the scrum by a neck in 1:54.3. Motu Moonbeam N (Mark MacDonald), who had every chance up the inside from the pocket, was second, with a course-altering Set Me up (George Brennan), Empress Deo and Delightful Dragon (Matt Kakaley) settling for the minors as the payees were separated by a length-and-three-quarters at the finish.

Hidden Land wound up sixth.

For fourth choice Wrangler Magic, a now-5-year-old daughter of Mach Three co-owned (as Allard Racing) by (trainer) Rene Allard and Kapildeo Singh, it was her first win in three seasonal starts. The exacta paid $99.50, with the triple returning $341.

Frank Drucker

Includes Video
Includes Video
