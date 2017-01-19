Waddell enjoying a hot streak

Prominent Byford businessman Ross Waddell had four runners, as owner or part-owner, at the Pinjarra harness racing meeting on Monday afternoon --- and all four, Firebrace, Reminder Call, Sarah Goody and Lisharry, were successful.

Now he has high hopes that his golden run will continue at Gloucester Park on Friday night when he will be pinning his faith in Sarah Goody, who will be one of the main fancies in the opening event, the TABtouch Pace for three-year-old fillies.

Sarah Goody, trained at Herne Hill by Kevin Keys, maintained her sparkling form when she started from barrier five on the front line, burst to the front after 150m and set the pace before sprinting the final 400m in 27sec. to win a 2185m mobile event at Pinjarra by more than four lengths from Parisian Partygirl.

The Rich And Spoilt filly has had six starts as a three-year-old for five wins and a second and is developing into a WA Oaks prospect.

She will again be handled by Gary Hall jun. in Friday night’s $18,000 2130m event in which she will start from barrier five in a field of eight. One of her chief assets is her brilliant gate speed. Two starts ago, at Gloucester Park on Tuesday of last week, she began speedily from the No. 8 barrier and took up the running after 220m before going on to win by two lengths from Davinci Diamond over 2130m.

All seven fillies in Friday night’s race have excellent credentials and Sarah Goody will clash with talented fillies Betshes Precious (barrier two), Lady Luca (three) who are trained at Boyanup by Justin Prentice. Betshes Precious, a winner of three races, is part-owned by Waddell.

Henley Brook trainer Mike Reed will be represented by Maczaffair (a winner at six of her 12 starts) and Beach Goddess (four wins from eight starts) and Bunbury trainer Frank Bonnett will be giving last-start winner Salacious Gossip her first run after a spell.

Adding considerable interest to the event will be the first appearance in Western Australia of Real Desire filly Susies Desire, who had three starts in October in New Zealand for a distant last, a solid second and a last-start victory, all at Forbury.

Susies Desire is trained at Millendon by Sonia Zucchiatti and will be driven from the coveted No. 1 barrier by Chris Lewis. She has not raced since October 23 when she was a 5/2 on favourite and did not show any great gate speed from the No. 3 barrier.

She settled down in third spot and raced three back on the pegs until Dexter Dunn dashed her forward and into the lead after 1100m. The first quarters of the final mile were run in 29.4sec. and 31sec. before Susies Desire sped over the thirds section in 27.9sec. and then cruised over the final 400m in 31.2sec. to win by more than three lengths from Le Star. She rated 2.1.2 over 2700m.

Three nights earlier Rory McIlwrick drove Susies Gem in a 2200m mobile in which she was the solitary runner off the back line. She settled in fifth place and raced without cover for much of the way before running home determinedly to be a one-length second to the 5/1 on favourite Pembrook Ideal, who dashed over the final 800m in 57.7sec. and the last 400m in 28.1sec. and rated 2.0.5.