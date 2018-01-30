Waikiki Beach wins in American debut

Pompano Beach, FL...January 29, 2018...The Australian bred Waikiki Beach, who had gained a stellar reputation harness racing in New Zealand, made his American debut at Pompano Park on Sunday, scoring for Scott Zeron in 1:51.4 in the $11,000 Open Handicap Pace.

The gelded six year-old son of Somebeachsomewhere grinded first over through his individual final half in :53.4 to gnaw by a stubborn Drachan Hanover, driven by Wally Hennessey, to score by a half-length. Doo Wop Hanover, with Tony Kerwood driving, was a fast closing third while Team Captain, in the garden spot early, finished fourth over Sing For Me George, who earned the nickel in the classy sextet.

As the Silver Bullet left the station, Drachan Hanover, leaving from the track's coveted post five, zipped off the wings into an early lead and took the field through an opening panel of :27.3.

As usual, Hennessey gave Drachan Hanover superb rating, waltzing over to the half in :57.2.

That's when things started heating up!

On the backside, Waikiki Beach began his jaunt forward and, through an official third panel of :27.2, move from third, 2½ lengths off the pace, to the saddle pad of Drachan Hanover with three-quarters on the board in 1:24.4

In the lane, Drachan Hanover and Waikiki Beach, "dropped the gloves" in an all out war to the line with Waikiki Beach edging to the front in the final few strides on the strength of his :27 finale.

After the race, driver Scott Zeron lamented, "I knew when I qualified him that the expectations were high and that he's capable of being a major player at the open level. I expected him to give me a solid effort but to go from a (1):58 qualifier to a (1):51 and a piece race was impressive-not to mention the way we did it first up with a strong back half."

Trained by Ross Croghan for Let It Ride Stables, Waikiki Beach, who earned $708,019 down under, tacked on $5,500 to that in his American debut and paid $7.00 as second choice in the betting.

The $9,000 Open II Pace went to the gritty Dee's Rocketman, driven by Andy Santeramo for trainer Mickey McNichol.

The six year-old son of Rock N Roll Heaven paced the fastest mile of the night-1:51.3-in pinning a 1¾ length on Hollywood Sign, handled by Matt Krueger. River Sport, with John MacDonald in the bike, was third while minor awards were takes by Bluehourpower and Respectable Dream.

In taking a new lifetime mark, Dee's Rocketman extended his winning streak to three for owner Joseph Martinelli, Sr.

The winner pushed his lifetime bankroll to $130,737 and paid $5.20 as the favorite.

Also over the weekend, the Florida Amateur Driving Club was in action with a trio of events with the "Go For The Greens" Foundation benefitting with the Club's generous donation.

Go For The Greens is "teeing" up for their 10th annual convention benefitting women-owned and minority businesses.

In the winner's circle after the Saturday night races, FADC President Dein Spriggs said, "Go For The Greens is one of our favorite charitable beneficiaries. Their work on behalf of minorities, women and breast cancer awareness is unceasing and we are proud to help with their goals and strengthen their pillars of success."

Racing continues on Monday night with a Super Hi-5 carryover of $134,463 awaiting the "Send It In" Army.

Post time is 7:20 p.m.

by John Berry for Pompano Park