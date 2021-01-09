Waikiki Beach, the sire of Varenne, dies

The 37-year-old harness racing stallion Waikiki Beach has died in Italy.

He is best known as the sire of the top trotter Varenne . In Italy, Waikiki Beach sired 1.219 foals between 1990-2010.

Waikiki Beach was bred by Wilrose Farms Inc. and Lana Lobell Farms of New Jersey Inc. He was sired by Speedy Somolli and was the first foal from Hula Lobell, she by Super Bowl. Under the name Hawaii Lobell, he sold for $16,000 as a yearling.

Chuck Sylvester campaigned Waikiki Beach in the United States and as a 2-year-old he won the American-National and a division of the Matron Stake. As a 3-year-old, he finished third in the Kentucky Futurity and later that year was sold to Italian owners.

Waikiki Beach took a mark of 1:56.1 and had earnings of $344,004.

by Karsten Bønsdorf, USTA Senior Newsroom Correspondent