Wainui Creek heading towards the Taylor Mile

By Josh Smith - Harness News Desk

Last start Group One winner Wainui Creek will take her next step towards another elite-level target when she lines-up in the Jacobsen Headstones Mobile Pace (2200m) at Alexandra Park on Friday night.

The four-year-old daughter of Bettor’s Delight was victorious in the Gr.1 NZ Standardbred Breeders’ Stakes (2600m) at Addington last month and trainer Barry Purdon has been pleased with her work since then.

“It was a great win last start by Wainui Creek,” he said. “She got a great run, tried hard, and managed to get there.

“She has just had the one trial since she came back. I think she probably should have gone a bit better (third), but her work was good on Wednesday morning, so that’s all you can go on.”

All going well after Friday night, Wainui Creek will likely be set for a couple of Group One targets on her home track before the the Jewels in May.

“Hopefully we will head towards the Taylor Mile (Gr.1, 1609m) and just make a decision after that whether the Messenger (Gr.1, 2700m) is on the cards,” Purdon said.

“We are ticking over for the Jewels really.”

Wainui Creek will be joined in her Friday assignment by stablemate On The Cards who also takes some great form into the race, with two Group placings in his last two starts.

“On The Cards also worked well on Wednesday morning and I think they both come in pretty well off in that race,” Purdon said.

“On The Cards has done well. He always gives his best, he is one of those horses. He should go well on Friday.”

Purdon will also line-up Sunny Glenis and Jemma on Friday night, but he is particularly excited about Sky Delight, the half-sister to multiple Group One winner Sky Major, in the Magness Benrow Sires’ Stakes 2YOF (H1) Mobile Pace (1700m).

The two-year-old filly has finished runner-up in both of her starts to date, including the Gr.2 Delightful Lady Classic (1700m) at Alexandra Park a fortnight ago.

“Sky Delight is a really nice filly and she is going to be competitive in the big races,” Purdon said.

“She has worked well and we gave her a bit of a run on Saturday morning and she was really good. I am really looking forward to her lining up, she has got a nice draw (1).

“She will probably head to the Sires’ Stakes and then the Sales Series for the fillies and then onto the Jewels. She will have plenty coming up, that’s for sure.”

