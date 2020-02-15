Wainui Creek upsets in Breeders Stakes

Top harness racing mare Wainui Creek provided a boilover last night at Addington Raceway when she won the $100,000 PGG Wrightson Standardbred Breeders Stakes paying $18.00 on the tote.

The win gave North Island driver Scott Phelan an emotional Group One success.

It was a well driven race by North Island driver Phelan. He led early and then capitilised on a great run in the trail behind Bettor's Heart and driver John Dunn who was determined to park Princess Tiffany,the hot favourite for the race.

That made it for the Barry Purdon trained Wainui Creek and the Bettor's Delight mare finished best up the passing lane to get a deserved win by a head at the liine.

Wainui Creek winning the Group One PGG Wrightson Standardbred Breeders Stakes

Wainui Creek paced the 2600m mobile in 3-12.9 a mile rate of 1-59.3 with the closing 800m in 57.2 seconds.

It was a night of firsts last night with junior driver Sarah O'Reilly also gaining her biggest win aboard the Michael Purdon trained Willie Go West in the listed PGG Wrightson "7000 Stakes" for 3yo's.

Robbie Close was another to cause a massive upset when he won the $100,000 Group three Summer Trotters free For All on the Regan Todd trained Splash Cola.