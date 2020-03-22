Day At The Track

Wairio raceday isolated by Covid19

07:30 AM 22 Mar 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
padlocked gate at Central southland raceway,Harness racing
Bruce Stewart photo

The ban on 100 people or more gathering together due to the impact of Covid 19 created an unprecedented race day at Winton, devoid of the public.

Horses, trainers, drivers, registered stablehands, raceday officials and media only, were permitted to be present on the racetrack, and only those named on the register were allowed through the gate, which was then padlocked.

With just a dozen cars in the car park, no racebooks or totalizator and at most fifteen people watching each race from the stand, it was an odd experience.

Full marks to those present who treated it professionally as usual, but not a raceday as we know it.


Between races  -not a soul in sight                               --Bruce Stewart photo
 


Tote closed for the day                        --Bruce Stewart photo

Bruce Stewart

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Pompano Park rescinds eviction notice
22-Mar-2020 05:03 AM NZDT
Open Trot getting the marque treatment
21-Mar-2020 13:03 PM NZDT
Racing halted at MGM Northfield Park
21-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
Coronavirus halts Ohio Racing
21-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
Live racing paused at Rosecroft Raceway
21-Mar-2020 02:03 AM NZDT
Plante caps big night at Rosecroft
20-Mar-2020 23:03 PM NZDT
Dana Parham on the Alumni Show
20-Mar-2020 23:03 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News