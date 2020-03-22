Wairio raceday isolated by Covid19

The ban on 100 people or more gathering together due to the impact of Covid 19 created an unprecedented race day at Winton, devoid of the public.

Horses, trainers, drivers, registered stablehands, raceday officials and media only, were permitted to be present on the racetrack, and only those named on the register were allowed through the gate, which was then padlocked.

With just a dozen cars in the car park, no racebooks or totalizator and at most fifteen people watching each race from the stand, it was an odd experience.

Full marks to those present who treated it professionally as usual, but not a raceday as we know it.



Between races -not a soul in sight --Bruce Stewart photo





Tote closed for the day --Bruce Stewart photo