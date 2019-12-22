Wairio wrap

Nathan Williamson notched up another harness racing milestone when Allaboutjoy, which he trains for Malcolm and Sarndra Little, won the Macca Lodge Fillies and Mares Mobile Pace. It was the reinsman’s 800th driving win.

The Bettor’s Delight mare has been a model of consistency this season and made the most of a good barrier draw to trail leader Ricotta.

In the straight she battled hard to get past Ricotta, winning by a head.

Williamson didn’t have much luck in the next race with hot favourite Chinese Whisper. The horse broke, lost a stack of ground early and was unable to make it up, finishing a creditable sixth just eleven lengths from the winner.

The race was won by Humble Ladd trained by Nathan’s father Phil and driven by junior driver Kerryn Tomlinson.

Everyone was asking when the last time was that a Phil Williamson horse, having won its last start, won at the odds of sixty to one.

Tomlinson won later in the programme when driving the Hamish Hunter trained Stingray Tara which sat parked and was too strong for favourite Slate. Slate set a lightning pace and the winning time was 1-53.9 for the 1609 metres.



Stingray Tara (7) getting up to beat Slate (4) and Paduka (10) -- Photo Bruce Stewart

Tomlinson then paired up with class trotter Cracker Hill to win the Gold Chip Final. The Muscle Hill three year old trotted the 2400 metres in 3-03.1 – a new track and Southland record. The previous record of 3-04.2 was jointly held by One Apollo and Sky Commander.

The winning margin was ten and a half lengths.

Fourth season trainer Chelsea Faithful turned the fortunes round of an out of form Dangerous, in the Willy’s Flooring Limited Mobile Pace.

Dangerous has been under the care of Faithful for ten days but still raced in the colours of regular trainer Tracey McGrannachan



Dangerous out on her own – Photo Bruce Stewart

The Shadow Play entire which is owned by McGrannachan and Doug McLeish was driven by Nathan Williamson whom Faithful works for.

Maidonthebeach the winner of seven races, appreciated the drop back in class when she led and was too tough for trailing horse Tartan Trilogy.

The finish was an all Williamson affair with Matty driving Maidonthebeach and Nathan reining Tartan Trilogy. The winning margin was a neck.