Waiting On A Woman wins co-feature

Driver Howard Parker, trainer Kyle Spanola, and owner Michael Polansky teamed up to capture the twin featured trots ($6,000) at Vernon Downs on Friday (June 7). They accomplished the feat with Waiting On A Woman ($4.40) and If Not Why Not ($4.00).

Majestic Sunset (Ben McNeil) put up all the early fractions in the first harness racing feature (:28.3, :57.2, 1:26.2).

Waiting On A Woman sat in the pocket as they went around the track. He would go first-over and take the lead as they reached the stretch. Just when it looked like it would be an easy win, Winning Princess (Jennifer Lappe) and Majestic Fire (Dan Daley), came charging late. Waiting On A Woman would not be denied and hung on for the victory in a seasonal best of 1:55.3. Winning Princes would settle for second with Majestic Fire getting third money.

Waiting On A Woman is a 11 gelding by Northern Bailey. He won for the second time this season. He now owns 69 career victories.

In the second feature, Keystone Orion (John MacDonald) held a short lead but If Not Why Not would take over before hitting the first quarter in :28.4. If Not Why Not would control the rest of the race hitting the halfway point in :59.4 and three-quarters in 1:28.2. American JJ (Michael Miller) would attempt to run him down in the stretch, but If Not Why Not was too strong and won in 1:56.1. American JJ settled for second money with Keystone Orion finishing third.



If Not Why Not --Fotowon photo

If Not Why Not is a 4-year-old horse by Muscle Mass . He won for the first time in 2019. He has now reached the winner's circle 12 times in his career.

Jimmy Whittemore drove four winners on night. He got his wins with Racine Belle ($3.90), Sulky Queen ($7.90), Air Dynamic ($29.00), and Love Live Laugh ($7.50).

Vernon Downs returns to live racing on Saturday (June 8) with a 13 race card starting at 6:10 p.m.

For more information go to www.vernondowns.com .

John Horne

for Vernon Downs.