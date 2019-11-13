Day At The Track

Waldron keeps winning in Bermuda

03:47 AM 13 Nov 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Harness racing
Harness racing in Bermuda
Ashley J Peniston photo

The Harness Pony Racing Season resumed at the National Equestrian Center on Vesey Street this past Sunday.

In Heat One the 1:03.3 & Faster Time Bar Class, Kiwon Waldron in the bike of Pocket de Gold clocked a winning time of 1:05.4, Christian Truran in the bike of Gold-N-Glory finished second in 1:06 flat and the third place finisher was Andrea Westerfield and Custard the Dragon who clocked 1:06.2.

Heat Two in the 1:11&4 & Slower Time Bar Class saw Darico Clarke in the bike of Special Tux clocked a winning time of 1:17.1, while David Burrows Jr. in the bike of WHATAYATALKINBOUT was second in 1:28.1.

It was a close finish in the 1:03.4 – 1:05.1 Time Bar Class Heat 3 race, Christian Truran in the bike of Big Mean Machine was adjudged across the line first in a time of 1:06.4, while Candyce Martins in the bike of Inwood’s Realist clocked the same time to finish second and Reign of Terror with Kiwon Waldron in the bike finished third in 1:07.1.

From the Bermuda Harness Racing Club

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Shartin N takes on Caviart Ally again
13-Nov-2019 05:11 AM NZDT
Little change in Top Ten Poll
13-Nov-2019 05:11 AM NZDT
$121,275 Stallion Stakes held at Pompano
13-Nov-2019 05:11 AM NZDT
Quincy Enunwa hosts Toys For Tots at Big M
13-Nov-2019 04:11 AM NZDT
Gray, Wheeler strike twice at Plainridge
12-Nov-2019 14:11 PM NZDT
Record-breaking season at Shenandoah
12-Nov-2019 14:11 PM NZDT
Barn Girl scores for 11th time
12-Nov-2019 11:11 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News