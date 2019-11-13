Waldron keeps winning in Bermuda

The Harness Pony Racing Season resumed at the National Equestrian Center on Vesey Street this past Sunday.

In Heat One the 1:03.3 & Faster Time Bar Class, Kiwon Waldron in the bike of Pocket de Gold clocked a winning time of 1:05.4, Christian Truran in the bike of Gold-N-Glory finished second in 1:06 flat and the third place finisher was Andrea Westerfield and Custard the Dragon who clocked 1:06.2.

Heat Two in the 1:11&4 & Slower Time Bar Class saw Darico Clarke in the bike of Special Tux clocked a winning time of 1:17.1, while David Burrows Jr. in the bike of WHATAYATALKINBOUT was second in 1:28.1.

It was a close finish in the 1:03.4 – 1:05.1 Time Bar Class Heat 3 race, Christian Truran in the bike of Big Mean Machine was adjudged across the line first in a time of 1:06.4, while Candyce Martins in the bike of Inwood’s Realist clocked the same time to finish second and Reign of Terror with Kiwon Waldron in the bike finished third in 1:07.1.