Day At The Track

Waldron scores four-bagger in Bermuda

04:25 AM 17 Dec 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Kiwon Waldron, harness racing
Driver Kiwon Waldron from Bemuda with his mother Elizabeth Waldron in the winner's circle at the Hippodrome 3R this summer.
Thephotodesk.ca photo

Kiwon Waldron, who spent this past summer away from his homeland in Bermuda, to drive very successfully on the Quebec Regional Fair Circuit under the tutelage of Michel and Rene Allard, was the leading driver at the recent Bermuda Harness Pony Meet Saturday with four winners.

In Bermuda, the club races on a quarter-mile track with only four horses per race and they go a half mile (2 laps). Most horses will race two heats on one race card. 

Waldron, 19, started off winning the second race with Reign Of Terror in 1:06, then won the fourth race with Just In Time in 1:07.3 and came back with Just In Time to win the ninth race in 1:10. He then won the 11th race with Thisbabyrocks in 1:04.3 to complete his four-bagger on the afternoon.

We also noticed on the Bermuda race program, a pony named Wiggleitjiggleit!

by Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Harnesslink team heading to Paris
17-Dec-2019 07:12 AM NZDT
Cash Me Out wins in style
16-Dec-2019 19:12 PM NZDT
Guaranteed $60,000 Pick-5 Monday
16-Dec-2019 04:12 AM NZDT
Morgan, DiDomenico team up for five winners
16-Dec-2019 03:12 AM NZDT
Meadows Super Hi-5 continues to grow
16-Dec-2019 03:12 AM NZDT
Yonkers retires Bit of a Legend N
15-Dec-2019 18:12 PM NZDT
Impressive victory by Trump Nation
15-Dec-2019 18:12 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News