Waldron scores four-bagger in Bermuda

Driver Kiwon Waldron from Bemuda with his mother Elizabeth Waldron in the winner's circle at the Hippodrome 3R this summer.

Kiwon Waldron, who spent this past summer away from his homeland in Bermuda, to drive very successfully on the Quebec Regional Fair Circuit under the tutelage of Michel and Rene Allard, was the leading driver at the recent Bermuda Harness Pony Meet Saturday with four winners.

In Bermuda, the club races on a quarter-mile track with only four horses per race and they go a half mile (2 laps). Most horses will race two heats on one race card.

Waldron, 19, started off winning the second race with Reign Of Terror in 1:06, then won the fourth race with Just In Time in 1:07.3 and came back with Just In Time to win the ninth race in 1:10. He then won the 11th race with Thisbabyrocks in 1:04.3 to complete his four-bagger on the afternoon.

We also noticed on the Bermuda race program, a pony named Wiggleitjiggleit!