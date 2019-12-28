Waldron wins five heats in Bermuda

This past week at the Bermuda Harness Pony Meet at the National Equestrian Center on Vesey Street in Devonshire, 19-year-old Kiwon Waldron was once again the leading dash winner on the program, capturing fiveof the sixteen heats held.

Waldron started off winning heat 5 with Pocket Of Gold in 1:03.4; heat 6 with Reign Of Terror in 1:04.4, heat 8 aboard Just In Time in 1:08.1, heat 9 with Thisbabyrocks in 2:04 and came back with Thisbabyrocks in heat 12 to win in 1:04.4.

Waldron's closest rival was Kayla Caldwell and Casey Truran, each with two wins.