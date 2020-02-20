Walk the Red Carpet with Heather & Heather

Want to walk the Red Carpet at the U.S. Harness Writers Association's (USHWA) annual Dan Patch Awards dinner at Rosen Shingle Creek resort in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday night, Feb. 23? An expected crowd of more than 300 will have the chance, but so too do those who can't make the trip.

For the third year in row, well-known harness racing personalities Heather Vitale and Heather Wilder will be walking the Red Carpet, sponsored by Shartin N, and broadcasting live on their Facebook pages. The Facebook Live shows will begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue until 6:30 p.m., when the awards dinner will commence.

"If you can't make the banquet we are going to bring the party to you!" said Wilder. "And it's going to be some party!"

Heather Vitale's Facebook page can be found at facebook.com/PacinHeather. Heather Wilder's Facebook page can be found at facebook.com/heather.k.wilder.

Vitale has hosted two popular television shows: Post Time and PA Harness Week. In addition to her local weekly productions, the charismatic personality has covered the sport nationally on espn2, CBSSN and MAV-TV. Vitale loves communicating with Standardbred enthusiasts around the world via social media and her unconventional interviews with a "when in doubt, add glitter" attitude has brought a unique sparkle to the sport and grabbed the attention of new fans. She was the 2018 USHWA Member of the Year.

Wilder is currently known for her handling talent management for the Delaware County Fair during the live TV broadcast of the Little Brown Jug. While working as public relations and marketing director for the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association she became a pioneer of reporting on racing on Facebook Live and coordinated the promotion of countless on-track events. She was the 2013 recipient of USHWA's Lew Barasch Memorial Breakthrough Award.

The entire awards dinner, hosted by Roger Huston and Jason Settlemoir, will be broadcast live on the USHWA Facebook page and available on the U.S. Trotting Association's Youtube page the following day, Monday, Feb. 24.

From the U.S. Harness Writers Association



