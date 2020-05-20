Day At The Track

COSA TV - Wally Hennessey, Ian Moore, Nat Day

02:54 PM 20 May 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Nat Day, harness racing
Nat Day
Dave Landry Photo

May 19, 2020 - A double Hall of Fame driver, a trainer of multiple world class pacers and one of the top female drivers in harness racing will be the special guests of COSA TV’s Facebook Live show this Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Prince Edward Island native Wally Hennessey is one of the latest additions to harness racing’s 10,000-win club and has a spot in both the U.S. and Canadian Horse Racing Halls Of Fame.

Wally Hennessey – courtesy Dave Landry

Native Islander, Dr. Ian Moore, has conditioned some of the best pacers in the sport in recent years including Little Brown Jug champion Shadow Play and multiple stakes winners State Treasurer and Percy Blue Chip, just to name a few.

Ian Moore – courtesy Mario Glynn

Natasha Day is a native of Australia who now calls Ontario home. She has worked for Canada’s perennial leading trainer Richard Moreau for several seasons and has become a driving regular at many of Ontario’s Signature race tracks.

The trio will join host Greg Blanchard on the broadcast. Viewers can submit questions ahead of time or during the show on the COSA Facebook Page and can also tune in via Standardbred Canada’s website.

Greg Blanchard

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Horse racing must restore public confidence
20-May-2020 15:05 PM NZST
Minnesota passes bill to assist harness racing
20-May-2020 04:05 AM NZST
Racing set to begin at Harrington
20-May-2020 04:05 AM NZST
Dancer's resolution to reopen The Meadowlands
20-May-2020 03:05 AM NZST
A renamed Pancho Power nears debut
19-May-2020 23:05 PM NZST
Call to action - Attn Running Aces trainers
19-May-2020 19:05 PM NZST
Ryan Clements - video game developer
19-May-2020 05:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News