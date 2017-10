Walner in a 1:51.2 win with Tetrick a statue in the bike

Columbus, OH --- Harnessracing.com is reporting that Walner, the 2016 2-Year-Old Colt Trotter of the Year, has been officially retired from harness racing and that there was a deal "in principle" for Walner to stand at stud at Southwind Farm in New Jersey next year.

To read the complete story on harnessracing.com, click here.

Walner - Breeders Crown 2yo C&G Trot Final

USTA Communications Department