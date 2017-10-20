Walter Case Jr. returns to the races

Scarborough, Maine - October 19, 2017 ... Walter Case Jr., the legendary harness racing driver and state of Maine native, will return to action at Scarborough Downs on Saturday (10/21), nearly eight years removed from his last start in the sulky. He is listed to drive in all eleven races on the afternoon program which will get underway at 1:30 PM (EDT).

The best place to witness Case's historic return will be live at the track, but the program will also be simulcast through the Maine OTB network and nationally through the wagering platform, Day At The Track, who is the exclusive provider of the Scarborough Downs live video stream.

Case, the eighth leading driver in the history of the sport with 11,038 career wins received a provisional driving license from the Maine Harness Racing Commission last week setting the stage for his return to racing in Maine.

Case, who has not raced anywhere since 2008, was grateful for the opportunity to rekindle his career remarking, "Maine is my home. It's where my career started, and I'm looking forward to coming back and competing again."

For the last nine years, Case has lived a relatively quiet life, training horses with his wife in Ohio. His racing career all but ended in 2004 when he was convicted of assault and ended up serving four years in prison. Until now, he had been kept out of the sport by licensing authorities.

"Everyone deserves a second chance," Case's attorney Evan Fisher said. "The commission's decision is not only good for Walter, but it's good for the sport and good for Maine's harness racing industry."

Casey's prowess on the track remains vivid in the minds of longtime harness fans but his return should prove enlightening to younger patrons of the sport who may only be familiar with Case through archives and record books.

"How to explain Casey to people who never saw him drive a horse" mused trainer Adam Gray, "The man could make horses do things that even the horse didn't know was possible. He got speed out of horses like no other driver could do. The man had a gift, and now we get a chance to see him try to do it all over again. Casey's return will be a huge boost to harness racing in Maine."

"We are happy for Walter and pleased that he will be appearing at the Downs this weekend" said Denise Terry, vice president at Scarborough Downs. "He has always been an integral part of the Maine harness racing industry and a generous supporter of this track and we believe its time to allow him his chance at redemption. The reaction to the news of his return has been overwhelmingly positive and we are expecting a big day at the races on Saturday."

Scarborough Downs will proudly feature live harness racing every Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 PM throughout the fall season, with closing day of the 2017 meet scheduled for December 10th.

For more information, visit www.ScarboroughDowns.com or visit our Facebook page.

By Michael Sweeney for Scarborough Downs