War Admiral talented, but temperamental

by Jonny Turner

Talented, but temperamental trotter War Admiral has given trainer Michael House an interesting ride leading in to his impressive first up win at Addington on Friday night.

The 5yr-old produced a big win in his first start in House’s colours when holding out

The Dominator in a hectic feature trot.

War Admiral transferred to House’s barn after having his last start behind Sundees Son at the Harness Jewels for Southland trainer Tony Stratford.

Since arriving, the trotter has tested the patience of House and his staff.

“He is an interesting horse, I am only a recipient of all of the hard work Tony Stratford has done,” the trainer said.

“He would have been an awful horse to have had for the first two years of his career.”

“Tony must have done a fantastic job to get him to where he did and get him educated and raced up and getting him winning.”

“He is just not an easy horse.”

House credited his staff for helping War Admiral calm his wild tendencies since arriving in his stable.

“My team has done a great job with him, the girls have spent a lot of time with him and made him really manageable.”

“They all love him, they all think he is a cuddly teddy bear now.”

“Wherever you go in this game there are horses that challenge you and he has been a horse that has challenged anyone that has worked with him.”

War Admiral was sent north by his Southland owner-breeders Kenny and Jo Baynes with the hope he could take his career to a new level.

“Kenny has great faith in the horse, he is the one pushing the barrow of the horse and you have got to admire the faith he has in him,” House said.

Punters had no qualms about backing War Admiral in to a $3.50 win price despite the trotter giving away a race fitness advantage to his rivals.

The Skyvalley trotter was fit and ready to win, meaning his fitness will not significantly improve following his victory.

However, House expects general improvement through the horses manners and tractability.

“He was pretty ready,” the trainer said.

“Overall, in the big scheme of things he will improve – we have got a couple of wee things to work on.”

“He is the sort of horse on the big tracks when they are going a bit he will be competitive.”

Star performer Princess Tiffany added another group race to her glittering resume when easily winning the group 2 Premier Mares Championship on Friday night.

Driver and co-trainer Natalie Rasmussen secured a dream run in front for the returning 4yr-old after they speared to the lead at the start.

Princess Tiffany reeled off a slick 26.6sec second last 400m to set her rivals an impossible task to catch her.

The All Stars mare scored by a length over Bettor’s Heart.

Step Up stuck on well for third after sitting parked.

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ