War Dan Delight remains unbeaten

War Dan Delight continued on his winning way when he took out the time honoured Alabar New Zealand Kindergarten Stakes at Wyndham yesterday.

"He's a little professional, a typical Bettor's Delight and just does what he has to when he has to. Today he felt great in the running and sits on good speed. I think he's going to be a genuine racehorse with really good speed," said driver and co-trainer Natalie Rasmussen after the win.

For most of the 1609 metre journey she trailed stablemate Jack Jones who ensured there was a strong pace early. Halfway down the straight Rasmussen pushed the colt into a gap and he came home nicely to beat a late charge from another stablemate Another Masterpiece. The winning margin was a neck.



Natalie Rasmussen and War Dan Delight (2) - Photo Bruce Stewart.

"He got a bit lost when he hit the front. He was going to go woosh but then when there was nothing to chase he went ........ okay (knocked off). I think a few gear changes will sort that out."

War Dan Delight is out of the seven win Elsu mare Miss Elsie which won two of her five two year old starts including her debut at the Northern Southland meeting in January 2010. Miss Elsie, as a broodmare, has also left Raukapuka Ruler which has won six of his fifteen starts.

He's owned by Australian Danny Zavitsanos and was bought at the 2017 Sale of the Stars for $90,000 when named Horotane Jack. Rasmussen says she's had a bit to do educating War Dan Delight.

"I've had a lot to do with him. He was just borderline early on and we ummed and arred. I had to iron out a few little niggles with him. After his first or second trial he thought 'ah I am a racehorse' because he's just so casual. Even in the trail today he was very kind and at the 1000 I had to turn the stick around and say come on, wake up. But he's going to go places."

The time of 1-53.3 was a new race, track and Southland record for two year olds. The previous record of 1-54.3 was jointly held by Kindergarten Stakes winners Le Sol (2010) and Itz Better To Win (2014).

"No surprises there. The track was lightning fast. Just beautiful and in great order."

It was the seventh time Mark Purdon has won the Kindergarten and the fourth time in the last five years that the Purdon/Rasmussen training combination have won the race.

Purdon, as a solo trainer, won it in 2003 with Lennon and again in 2013 with Messini. In 2008 he won it with Sir Clive who he trained in partnership with Grant Payne.

His last five winners with Rasmussen have been; 2016 - Pacing Major, 2015 - Waikiki Beach and 2014 with Itz Bettor To Win.

The win also gives War Dan Delight a good chance of completing the time honoured treble of the Sapling Stakes (Ashburton), Kindergarten Stakes (Wyndham) and Welcome Stakes (Addington). The last horse to do that was Pacing Major in 2016.

And in a major move, the Rolleston training partnership recently decided to buy fewer yearlings at the sales so it's likely that they'll have fewer two year olds next season.

"We ended up with about 18 instead of thirty or forty so we can concentrate on each individual a bit more."