Warrawee Ubeaut nails down BC score

MILTON, ONT, October 19, 2019 - Odds-on favourite Warrawee Ubeaut took command midway through the mile and scooted away from her competition under minimal encouragement on Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park to take the lone $32,500 (CAD) Breeders Crown elimination for three-year-old harness racing pacing fillies.

Beautyonthebeach blasted to the front from post 10 while Tall Drink Hanover floated into second but then circled to the lead passing a :26.4 first quarter. Warrawee Ubeaut tracked Tall Drink Hanover to the backside and swept past the brief pacesetter before a :55.3 half.

Rolling to the far turn Warrawee Ubeaut faced little pressure as she decelerated to three-quarters in 1:24.3. Queen Of The Pride tipped first over into the final turn but stalled through the stretch as Warrwee Ubeaut sprinted to the finish while widening her lead on Tall Drink Hanover in progress to a 1:50.2 win.

"She's great--there's no other words to describe her," winning driver Yannick Gingras said after the race. "She's perfect to drive and when I called upon her at the top of the stretch she was like coming out of her skin pacing so strong."

Warrawee Ubeaut races for owners Burke Racing Stable LLC, Phillip Collura, Jerry & Theresa Silva Stables, Purnel & Libby and Weaver Bruscemi. Ron Burke conditions the Sweet Lou filly who collected her 18th victory from 28 starts--her 11th from 16 this year--and earned $1,329,555.

"Now we've got her pretty much dialed in that we just keep doing what we're doing," Burke said after the race. "When we were teaching her to become this mare it was a little bit harder. Sometimes she took losses that you were thinking maybe you should just roll her all out and she can hang on. But we knew it would come to the day where she would learn to do this or at least we hoped. And now she's become a complete horse."

Warrawee Ubeaut returned $2.50 to win. To see the race replay, click here.

The top eight finishers from the 10-horse elimination advance to the final. Sunny Dee and Treacherous Reign took byes while Warrawee Ubeaut gets to draw between posts 1 through 5 after winning the elimination.

1 Beautyonthebeach

2 Sunny Dee

3 Treacherous Reign

4 Tall Drink Hanover

5 Warrawee Ubeaut

6 Ideation Hanover

7 Philly Hanover

8 Stonebridge Soul

9 Queen Of The Pride

10 Best Seller Hanover