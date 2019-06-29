Warrawee Unique wins Tompkins-Geers

Warawee Unique (Mike Merton) captures the Tompkins-Geers Stakes ($73,000) for harness racing 3-year-old pacing colts & geldings at Tioga Downs on Friday (June 28).

Live Lucky (Wally Hennessey) went to the front and led to the first quarter in :26.4. Cloudbreak (Mark MacDonald) took over the lead as they went by the stands for the first time and hit the half first in :56.1. It was Seafarer (Marcus Miller) to take over on the back stretch and led to three-quarters in 1:21.3.

Warrawee Unique ($4.20), who is trained by Ron Burke for owners Burke Racing Stable, Crawford Farms, Weaver Bruscemi, J&T Silva - Purnell & Libby, went first over as they went around the final turn. He battled Seafarer all the way down the stretch and lunged past to win in 1:50.3. Seafarer settled for second with Captain Panko (Mike Simons) charged late to finish third.

Warrawee Unique is a 3-year-old gelding by Sweet Lou . It was his second win this season and career victory number three.

JK Mardi Says (Josert Fonseca) charges late to win the first of two divisions of the Tompkins-Geers Stakes ($33,750).

Abigail Dawn (Mark MacDonald) put up all the early fractions (:27.2, :57.2, 1:23.4).

JK Mardi Says ($51.50), who is owned by 3 Brothers Stables and trained by Nancy Johansson, was in fifth place seven lengths back after three quarters. She came flying in the stretch to shock the field by winning in a lifetime best of 1:52.2. Abigail Dawn was third but placed second. Alii Nui (Marcus Miller) was second but place third.

JK Mardi Says is a 3-year-old filly by Somebeachsomewhere . It was her second win in 2019. She now has five career victories.

Rocknroll Annie (Marcus Miller) uses late speed to capture the second division ($33,750).

Adorabella (Wally Hennessey) went to the front and controlled all the early numbers (:27.0, :56.1, 1:24.1).

Rocknroll Annie ($10.20), who is trained by Erv Miller for owners Michael Anderson, Louis Willinger, and Glenn Bechtel, was fifth best at the top of the stretch. Rose Run Uptowngal (Jim Meittinis) took over in mid-stretch but Rocknroll Annie blew right by to win in a career best of 1:53.1. Rose Run Uptowngal held for second. Alkippe (Mike Simons) was third best.

Rocknroll Annie is a 3-year-old filly by A Rocknroll Dance . She did not race as a freshman. She owns three lifetime wins.

John Horne for Tioga Downs