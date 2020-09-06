Warrawee Vital and Tattoo Artist take splits

Warrawee Vital continued his rise to prominence with a 1:49.1 score in the first $85,506 division for driver Trevor Henry and trainer Rob Fellows. The son of Captaintreacherous shot out to the early lead and ultimately got a two-hole ride behind favourite Beaumond Hanover.
After three-quarters lit up in 1:22.3, Warrawee Vital angled from the deuce and powered by for his second consecutive sub-1:50 score, just missing his mark of 1:49 from a week ago.
Beaumond Hanover finished 4 ¼ lengths behind in second, while Mayhem Hanover and Aneto completed the Superfecta.
Warrawee Vital is five for eight on the season. The Fellows trainee missed a considerable amount of time after January and did not return to the race until August, where he has since won two of four.
Owned by Blair Corbeil, Yolanda Fellows and M&S Racing Stable, Warrawee Vital has now banked $102,253 in 10 career starts. He paid $6.10 to win.
Coming in off a runner-up finish in the Pepsi North America Cup, Tattoo Artist returned to the winner's circle with a 1:49.2 win in the second division.
Driven by Bob McClure, Tattoo Artist went to the front and never looked back, posting fractions of :26.2, :54.4 and 1:22.2 before closing out the mile with a :27 kicker. Captain Barbossa rallied from second-over to come up about half a length short in second.
Rhythm In Motion was third, while Capt Midnight was fourth.
A son of Hes Watching, Tattoo Artist is trained by Dr. Ian Moore for owners Frank Cannon and Let It Ride Stables. He's now won six of nine and earned over $450,000 this season.
The career numbers for Tattoo Artist jump to 11 wins and nearly $700,000 earned. He paid $3.70 to win.