Warrawee Vital and Tattoo Artist take splits

MILTON, September 5, 2020 - Fresh off the Pepsi North America Cup, three-year-old pacers continued their Grand Circuit harness racing action on Saturday night with two divisions of the Simcoe Stakes at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Warrawee Vital continued his rise to prominence with a 1:49.1 score in the first $85,506 division for driver Trevor Henry and trainer Rob Fellows. The son of Captaintreacherous shot out to the early lead and ultimately got a two-hole ride behind favourite Beaumond Hanover.

After three-quarters lit up in 1:22.3, Warrawee Vital angled from the deuce and powered by for his second consecutive sub-1:50 score, just missing his mark of 1:49 from a week ago.

Beaumond Hanover finished 4 ¼ lengths behind in second, while Mayhem Hanover and Aneto completed the Superfecta.

Warrawee Vital is five for eight on the season. The Fellows trainee missed a considerable amount of time after January and did not return to the race until August, where he has since won two of four.

Owned by Blair Corbeil, Yolanda Fellows and M&S Racing Stable, Warrawee Vital has now banked $102,253 in 10 career starts. He paid $6.10 to win.

Coming in off a runner-up finish in the Pepsi North America Cup, Tattoo Artist returned to the winner's circle with a 1:49.2 win in the second division.

Driven by Bob McClure, Tattoo Artist went to the front and never looked back, posting fractions of :26.2, :54.4 and 1:22.2 before closing out the mile with a :27 kicker. Captain Barbossa rallied from second-over to come up about half a length short in second.

Rhythm In Motion was third, while Capt Midnight was fourth.

A son of Hes Watching , Tattoo Artist is trained by Dr. Ian Moore for owners Frank Cannon and Let It Ride Stables. He's now won six of nine and earned over $450,000 this season.

The career numbers for Tattoo Artist jump to 11 wins and nearly $700,000 earned. He paid $3.70 to win.