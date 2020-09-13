Warrawee Vital leads Grand Circuit winners

MILTON, September 12, 2020 - Grand Circuit Month continued Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park with the Somebeachsomewhere, Simcoe and Champlain Stakes part of the $1.6 million harness racing card.

The Somebeachsomewhere Stakes capped off four consecutive weeks of Grand Circuit events for three-year-old pacing colts and geldings. A group of 12 were split into two $77,500 divisions.

Warrawee Vital set a new stakes record of 1:48.2 with a jaw-dropping performance in the second division.

Trevor Henry fired the Rob Fellows trained Warrawee Vital towards the front, clearing Captain Barbossa just after a :26.3 opener. From there, 'Vital' went the distance, posting fractions of :55 and 1:22.2 before kicking home in :26 flat to hold off 'Barbossa' by half a length in 1:48.2.

Moneyman Hill was third, while Beach Blanket Book was fourth.

A son of Captaintreacherous , Warrawee Vital has stamped himself as a major player in the three-year-old pacing colt division with back to back Grand Circuit victories. He is now six for nine on the season and goes over $135,000 in earnings with the win for owners Blair Corbeil, Yolanda Fellows and M&S Racing Stable Inc.

Warrawee Vital paid $3.20 to win.

Capt Midnight delivered a career-best 1:48.3 performance to win the first division.

Andrew McCarthy fired up the Tony Alagna trained Capt Midnight from third racing to the half and swept by a twice-used The Greek Freak after a :54.4 half. Capt Midnight proceeded to rip off a :26.4 third-quarter to hit that marker in 1:21.3, before opening up a few lengths on his rivals to win by three lengths.

Beaumond Hanover moved to the front in the second-quarter before releasing The Greek Freak to the front. 'Beaumond' came up the inside for second, while Rhythm In Motion was third and The Greek Freak fourth.

A son of Captaintreacherous , Capt Midnight picked up his second win in 10 starts this season. The Alagna trainee was fifth in the Pepsi North America Cup and fourth in last week's Simcoe. He now has over $180,000 earned this season and career numbers of eight wins and $571,845 earned.

Capt Midnight is owned by Marvin Katz, Kenneth Jacobs, Brad Grant and Capt Midnight Racing. He paid $4.20 to win.

A group of 14 sophomore pacing fillies were split into a pair $88,000-plus divisions for the Simcoe.

Bob McIntosh trainee Sex Appeal converted off a two-hole trip to take down 1/5 favourite Lady Lou in the opening division. Trevor Henry guided the daughter of Bettors Delight to the victory, stinging Lady Lou through a 26.1 opening-quarter and then sprinting home in :26.3 to win by three-quarters of a length in a career-best equaling 1:50.2.

Beach Sports finished third, while Alicorn was fourth.

Sex Appeal is now five for nine on the season and has only finished outside the top-three once. She boosts her seasonal earnings to over $177,000 and career numbers to seven wins and over $200,000 banked for owner/breeders Robert McIntosh Stables Inc and Al McIntosh Holdings Inc.

A $2 win ticket on Sex Appeal returned $17.50.

John Pentland trainee Lauras Love fired off cover in the stretch for a strong 1:50.3 win in the second Simcoe split. Bob McClure moved her out from fifth around the final turn to sit in that perfect spot and she unleashed a :26 final-quarter to track down leader Perfect Storm, winning by a length and a half.

A daughter of Betterthancheddar , Lauras Love is now eight for 15 on the campaign and has surpassed $200,000 in earnings during her first season on the track. She is owned by Pentland and Gracie Mae Barr.

Lauras Love paid $3 to win.

The Champlain Stakes for two-year-old pacers feature four divisions, two for the boys and two for the girls.

Anthony Beaton trainee Twin B Eagle soared to a career-best 1:51.2 victory in the first Champlain split for rookie pacing colts and geldings.

Sylvain Filion guided the tough-luck gelded son of Sportswriter to the dominating victory, posting fractions of :27.2, :56.2 and 1:24.3 before a :26.4 kicker to win by nearly two-lengths. Control Heaven was second, while Pirate Hanover and Major Bean completed the Superfecta.

Twin B Eagle is now three for six on the season, but his prior two wins had come in overnight events. The rookie pacer had made breaks in his previous stakes appearance, both OSS Gold events.

The Beaton trained Twin B Eagle was on his game Saturday to $61,015 for owners Wayne Mac Rae and Daniel Ross. He paid $6.90 to win.

Abuckabett Hanover stamped himself as arguably the top local contender for the Metro Pace with a stakes record-equaling 1:50.3 win in the $93,759 second division.

Driver McCarthy moved the Alagna trainee to the lead in the second-quarter and it was lights out from there. The son of Betting Line posted fractions of :55.4 and 1:24.2 before firing home in :26.1 for a victory of seven lengths.

Candy Trader finished second, while Twin B Fighter was third.

Abuckabett Hanover is now three for five to start his career and has earned $145,234 for owners Barbera Stable, Jablonsky Held Stable, Joe Deguara and Alagna And Inthegym. The rookie was purchased last November at Harrisburg for $160,000.

A $2 win ticket on Abuckabett Hanover returned $2.80.

Scarlett Hanover picked up her second consecutive win and fourth on the season in the $86,664 first Champlain division for rookie pacing fillies.

Driven by Yannick Gingras, Scarlett Hanover rushed to the lead on the far turn from fith, as half-mile leader Lady Arthur slowed down considerably on the lead. The Ashleigh Hensley trained 'Scarlett' rolled by three-quarters in 1:24.2 and fired home in :27.1 to stop the clock in a career-best 1:51.3.

Twin B Sunkissed finished 4 ½ lengths back in second. Voelz Delight and Spellcheck Hanover rounded out the top-four.

A daughter of Bettors Delight , Scarlett Hanover has put together a strong rookie season, going over $205,000 earned with Saturday's victory for owners Burke Racing Stable LLC, Frank Baldachino, JandT Silva Purnel & Libb and Weaver Bruscemi. She paid $3.10 to win.

Caviart Audrey, who was sent off at odds of 1/9, followed up her dazzling win the Eternal Camnation with a 1:53 score in the second $86,664 division.

The Nancy Takter trained Caviart Audrey and driver Gingras got away fourth and didn't start a first-up bid until the final-turn, overtaking the lead from Adashious Hanover after three-quarters in 1:24.4. The daughter of Somebeachsomewhere didn't close out the mile nearly as strong as her last start, but secured the victory of a length and a half.

Alumni Seelster finished second, while City By The Bay was third and Paulas Bet Hanover fourth.

Owned by Caviart Farms, Caviart Audrey is a disqualification away from a perfect record, now sitting at three wins in four outings. She went over $100,000 in earnings with the win.

Live racing resumes Monday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7 p.m.