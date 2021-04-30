Washington Post has exposé on racing

There may never be a good time for a major expose on horse racing, especially with the Kentucky Derby taking plaec this Saturday. But, nonetheless, the Washington Post today has a major story on the drugging taking place in both harness racing and thoroughbred racing. Here is the beginning of the story.

Scott A. Robinson was in the market for revenge. A Lamborghini-driving horseman, he’d gotten rich selling farm animal supplements online. But he claimed he was owed money by a former business partner he’d met at New Jersey’s Meadowlands Racetrack. Then the track’s security chief offered to help, Robinson said, connecting him with a private investigation firm called 5 Stones Intelligence, which was known for its formidable federal connections. Robinson met them and agreed to pay $30,000 for their services, he said, hoping they could help prove his case.

Eager for payback, Robinson wasn’t bothered when the investigators’ questions veered from his financial dispute with his partner to doping horses. Nor was he concerned when they brought him to a hotel suite where two FBI agents were waiting, and where the questions again veered toward doping. By around the third time he met with the agents, Robinson said he realized the person under investigation was him.

