Watch Breeders Crown events live

Live streaming video from Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino is available here for the 2020 Breeders Crown eliminations.

Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will host a weekend of world-class harness racing as the 2020 Breeders Crown, presented by The Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will begin with eliminations on Friday, October 23.

Twelve Breeders Crown eliminations for varying age groups of both gaits and genders will highlight Friday’s live racing action while five eliminations will be featured on Saturday's live racing card. The sport’s best trotters and pacers will be looking to secure a spot in next weekend’s lucrative finals.

The Open Pace, Open Trot and Mare Trot did not require eliminations and will go directly to the finals on Sat. Oct. 31.

There were 61 two-year-olds entered, resulting in $25,000 eliminations in all divisions for Friday, Oct. 23. All of the two-year-old finals will carry a purse of $600,000.

There were 61 three-year-olds entered, resulting in $25,000 eliminations in all divisions with the fillies racing on Friday, Oct. 23 and the colts on Saturday, Oct. 24. All of the three-year-old finals will feature a purse of $500,000.

Harrah’s Hoosier Park will provide a free live high-definition streaming of the Breeders Crown Finals and eliminations cards. The live stream is available on Harrah's Hoosier Park's website and also below.

In addition to a live stream of the racing cards, Harrah’s Hoosier Park will provide a live stream of the post position draws.

The draw broadcast will be part of a week-long coverage leading up to the Breeders Crown finals, including the Breeders Crown post draw reception which will be held on Monday, October 26 at Harrah’s Hoosier Park at 6pm. Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s social media feeds will also stream the post position draws and other Breeders Crown event week festivities. The Breeders Crown finals will be drawn in the following order:

Friday, October 23 — following the final elimination race:

Open Mare Trot

Two-Year-Old Colt Pace

Two-Year-Old Colt Trot

Two-Year-Old Filly Pace

Saturday, October 24 — following the final elimination race:

Open Mare Pace

Two-Year-Old Filly Trot

Three-Year-Old Filly Pace

Three-Year-Old Filly Trot

Monday, October 26 — Post Draw Reception at 6:00 p.m:

Open Trot

Open Pace

Three-Year-Old Colt Pace

Three-Year-Old Colt Trot

Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will host the 2020 Breeders Crown Finals on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31 with limited spectators, in accordance with the approved health and safety plan for the event.

The 2020 Breeders Crown event, presented by The Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will be the 37th edition of the $6 million event. First post for the Breeders Crown eliminations will be 6:30 p.m. while post time for the Breeders Crown finals will be 6:00 p.m.