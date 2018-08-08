Day At The Track

Watch Lazarus in the Dan Patch live

09:35 AM 08 Aug 2018 NZST
The legendary Dan Patch (pictured) will be honoured at Hoosier Park with a $325,000 feature race this Saturday, and Sky Racing’s Greg Hayes will be on-course for the Indiana classic.

Named in honour of the renowned standardbred of the early 1900s, the Dan Patch attracts the best in the sport and this year features Australasian champion Lazarus.

Now trained by superstar Swedish horseman Jimmy Takter, Lazarus will be cheered on by Australian racing fans via Sky Racing 1.

In partnership with the host club, Hoosier Park, TAB and Sky Racing will have Hayes trackside from the States on Saturday morning (11.50am AEST) delivering viewers all the action.

The recent Maori Time Elitloppet coverage, Shartin’s US dominance which saw her deliver a supersonic performance to take out the Lady Liberty at the Meadowlands on Hambletonian Day, Kerryn Manning’s invite to Solvalla for the Ahsell Legends Invitational Drivers race, and Sparkling Success’s Yonkers International Trot invitation has ensured Australian harness racing is front and centre on the world stage right now.

 

Cody Winnell

