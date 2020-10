Live streaming video from Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino is available here for the second of two nights in the harness racing 2020 Breeders Crown championship finals.

The four $600,000 two-year-old Breeders Crown finals were held on Friday with the three-year-old and open events featured on Saturday.

Each evening will feature a first post of 6:00 p.m.

The 2020 Breeders Crown event, presented by The Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will be the 37th edition of the $6 million event.