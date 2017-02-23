Watch USHWA Dan Patch Awards Night on YouTube

The best in harness racing in 2016 will be honored Sunday night, Feb. 26, at the annual U.S. Harness Writers Association's Dan Patch Awards dinner, presented by Hoosier Park, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. But even if you are not planning on attending, you can still watch the entire night of award presentations.

While the video streaming won't be live, it will be available Monday morning, Feb. 27, on the U.S. Trotting Association YouTube page, which can be accessed here, as well as at www.ustrotting.com/video, which links directly to the video page on the USTA website. In addition, the video will be available for viewing on the USHWA Facebook page.

For those who are attending, remember the cocktail party in Celebrity Ballrooms 5-8 starts at 6 p.m. (PT) and the awards dinner will get underway promptly at 7 p.m. And for those who are attending, make sure you are there early as you don't want to miss seeing a special performance by a legendary performer that will kick off the awards portion of the night.