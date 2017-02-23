Day At The Track

Watch USHWA Dan Patch Awards Night on YouTube

04:56 AM 23 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Dan Patch logo.jpg

The best in harness racing in 2016 will be honored Sunday night, Feb. 26, at the annual U.S. Harness Writers Association's Dan Patch Awards dinner, presented by Hoosier Park, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. But even if you are not planning on attending, you can still watch the entire night of award presentations.

While the video streaming won't be live, it will be available Monday morning, Feb. 27, on the U.S. Trotting Association YouTube page, which can be accessed here, as well as at www.ustrotting.com/video, which links directly to the video page on the USTA website. In addition, the video will be available for viewing on the USHWA Facebook page.

For those who are attending, remember the cocktail party in Celebrity Ballrooms 5-8 starts at 6 p.m. (PT) and the awards dinner will get underway promptly at 7 p.m. And for those who are attending, make sure you are there early as you don't want to miss seeing a special performance by a legendary performer that will kick off the awards portion of the night.

From the U.S. Harness Writers Association

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Watch USHWA Dan Patch Awards Night on YouTube
23-Feb-2017 04:02 AM NZDT
Joe Holloway fillies head Meadowlands program
23-Feb-2017 02:02 AM NZDT
Rhea Loney appointed attorney chair of ARCI
23-Feb-2017 02:02 AM NZDT
Pacing For The Cure offers three stud fees
22-Feb-2017 21:02 PM NZDT
Massive Lightning strikes again
22-Feb-2017 21:02 PM NZDT
Enchance Your Mind winningest horse
22-Feb-2017 14:02 PM NZDT
Penn remains unbeaten so far in 2017
22-Feb-2017 12:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News