Watch out for He's Watching's stock

He’s Watching retired with $1,129,215 in earnings, five track records and two world records including The Meadowlands Pace

The progeny of former USA 2YO Colt of the Year and dual harness racing world champion He’s Watching 1:46.4 fifths ($1.1 million) are firing on all cyclinders in both hemispheres!

In Canada, the talented He’s Watching three-year-old Night Watchman showed he is genuine candidate for the $1 million North America Cup with his second straight win in 1:52.2 at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

To watch the video replay of Night Watchman click here.

A number of He’s Watching’s babies qualified in Canada over the weekend. They included Watch My Beverage (1:57.2), Always Watching (1:57.6), Sono Bella (1:58), Siri Blue Chip (1:58), Socrates Blue Chip (1:58.2) and Winsun Gaga (2:00).

On the home front, the brilliant He’s Watching three-year-old Watchmylips led most of the way to score at Launceston, his fourth success from six lifetime starts.

To watch the video replay of Watchmylips click here.

Chamonix, a two-year-old by He’s Watching , overcame a difficult draw and a torrid passage to post his first win at Albion Park, rating 1:57.1 over 1660 metres.

To watch the video replay click on this link

He’s Watching is now standing at Tipperary Equine, Young (NSW) of well known studmaster Luke Primmer.

To refresh your minds of just how fast this horse was, watch this video below of He's Watching winning The Meadowlands Pace in 1:46.4 still the fastest mile ever at The Meadowlands. He had explosive speed with Tim Tetrick declaring that he is the fastest horse he has ever sat behind.

Remember also that when He's Watching won the Meadowlands Pace he was only one month into his three-year-old season as he was a very late foal been born in June of his year.