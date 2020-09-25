Day At The Track

Watch the Little Brown Jug

05:49 AM 25 Sep 2020 NZST
Little Brown Jug 2020 logo.jpg

 Today (Thursday, Sept. 24) is Little Brown Jug Day at Ohio's Delaware County Fair and live video from Delaware is available.

The connections of 14 of the continent's top three-year-old pacing colts and geldings have entered their charges to contest the 75th edition of the Jug, which will be complemented by a full slate of stakes throughout the 20-race program.

In addition to the Jug, the program will feature the Old Oaken Bucket, the final of the Miss Versatility, two divisions of The Standardbred, and multiple divisions of both the Ohio Breeders Championship and the Buckeye Stallion Series.

Post time for the card is at 12:00 noon. To access a Jug Day program, click here.

