Wayne tickled pink with memorable win

Harness racing hobby trainer Wayne Anderson admits he couldn't hide his excitement when he watched his horse win the feature event at Cobram's annual Pink Day for Breast Cancer on Sunday.

"It was my biggest win in nearly 40 years in the sport - gee it was a huge thrill and I know I was cheering at the top of my voice all the way down the straight," he said.

Four-year-old bay gelding My Magic Merlin ( Mach Three -Making Magic (Fake Left) showed great tenacity to take out the Paul Roberts Jewellers Invitation Lady Drivers Pace at bolter's odds of 20/1.

"We haven't had him all that long, but he's shown he can do it tough," Anderson, who is based at Barnawartha, a small town in north-east Victoria, said.

"Over the years we've had some nice horses that could work the clock down, but his trackwork leading up to Cobram was unbelieveable.

"There were a few sheep grazing close to our track one day and he just got all cranky and nearly bolted. But he felt so good!

"I spoke with (driver) Kima Frenning before the race and we decided our best chance was to make it into a staying race."

And the bold plan paid dividends as My Magic Merlin was able to outstay Vena May (Lisa Miles) who was sent out a hot $1.20 favorite.

Vena May took control from early leader Sheer Modern (Bec Bartley) and rolled along at a reasonable clip. Frenning speared through from the back row to be one-out and two-back, but soon pulled out confidently and moved to outside the leader.

The top two raced head-and-head over the final stages with My Magic Merlin getting in front 50 metres from the wire to land a huge upset.

Race Replay COBRAM Sunday Race 6

Frenning said she loved getting the win for the passionate harness racing family.

"The whole Anderson family was very excited - they love their horses and that's what it's all about," she said.

"I'd watched a few of the horse's race videos and Wayne was correct because the horse was more tough than speedy.

"The win was a bonus because I was just so glad to be part of the special day."

Cobram has certainly been a happy hunting ground for the 27-year-old former Monte rider, who originally came to Australia on a three-month backpacking holiday to get away from another cold Swedish winter.

The popular horsewoman has won the past two previous Cobram Cups with Im The Boss and Buster Brady.

"Yes, I do seem to have much success at the track, but I enjoy it, and the people are just great," Frenning said.

My Magic Merlin was purchased by the Anderson clan about three months ago from the strong Grant Dixon stable, at Mount Tamborine, in the Hinterland overlooking the famous Gold Coast in Queensland.

Dam of the pacer, Making Magic, was a consistent racemare with 15 wins and 22 placings for over $130,000 when prepared by Dixon's father Bill, during the 2008-11 seasons.

Macheasy, a full brother to My Magic Merlin, is a C9 class gelding with 14 wins and 19 placings for $75,000, trained by Grant.

Anderson said he believed a change in feed and a different workload had helped My Magic Merlin to hit top form.

"If he can keep on improving, I might just see a dream come true and aim at a Melton race in Melbourne," he said.

"That would be special, and even better if our son Chris could drive him."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura