Wayne to weave magic at Wayville

Wayne Hill will keep family history alive when he drives at the Wayville on Friday night

Gun South Australian reinsman Wayne Hill admits he's feeling a little apprehensive leading up to tomorrow night's nostalgic return of harness racing to the Wayville Showgrounds.

"It's a very tight and tricky circuit. You quickly learn that you don't want to be sitting up straight going into the corners. The only way is to lean inwards that's for sure!" Hill said.

But he's confident any nerves he may have will quickly be forgotten as he tries to emulate the deeds of his late grandfather Syd Hill.

"Pop had horses all his life and raced frequently at Wayville back in the old days. He had a lot of success and my dad Gary remembers one night when Pop won heaps on the punt after winning the SA Guineas at 100/1. He came home and threw the money on a bed-dad reckons he'd never seen so much cash!" Wayne laughed.

"Dad said Pop would never, ever buy crayfish, but on that night, there was crayfish for everyone who turned up at the house."

Hill said his father Gary had one drive at Wayville but, unfortunately, didn't do any good.

"My Pop might have got a lot of Wayville winners, but I'd just like to get one," he said.

Hill said he had some "practice runs" last week with a few trials at the 510m circuit.

Check out the trials action here:

Check out Wayne getting the feel of Wayville at the trials: "I thought I had it sorted out, but I was still experiencing a bit of fish-tailing now and again because the cart was sliding about," he said.

"We are using the older style Regal racing sulkies. Personally, I'd prefer the newer American carts because they seem a bit more stable."

And Hill is more aware than most of the extra skill and attention needed on the Wayville circuit.

"I got tipped out in the first race at the Back to Waville meeting two years ago when my 'bike' hit a divot on the last corner and just flipped me," he said.

"So hopefully I manage to stay aboard this time because all my family, including Uncle David from Victoria, will be there."

Hill is one of nine drivers from three States competing at the tiny circuit.

He will be joined by fellow South Australians Ryan Hryhorec, Ken Rogers and Jayson Finnis.

Representing Victoria will be Lance Justice, Jason Lee, Jayden Brewin and Luke Watson, while the other competitor, Mark Yole, hails from Tasmania.

The return to Wayville meeting in 2017, the first since 1973, was promoted as a "retro night" and saw more than 8000 patrons pack in to watch "racing at a colosseum".

Wayville, in the centre of Adelaide, was home to SA harness racing for 48 years from 1925.



The final touches are being put to track preparations

In the halcyon days of the 1950s and '60s, fans flocked to the track to cheer on the household names including Webster, Shinn, Holberton, Messenger, Sugars, Bowyer, Hurley, Cox and Brook.

There are seven races listed for tomorrow night's Wayville "Black Friday Bash" meeting. As in 2017, all races, to be telecast on Sky Channel Racing Two, will be conducted as standing starts and limited to eight runners.

The meeting will also provide a platform for raising mental health awareness in the community, with HRSA partnering with service providers and community organisations delivering mental health services.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura