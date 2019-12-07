Wedding bells ring as Lawrence wins

Hardly a Southern race day goes by without the presence of prominent owners Lindsay and Ian Thomson being on course to watch one of their horses win. But wedding bells in Dunedin kept them away today at Ascot Park.

Their absence didn’t halt their run of success though, as two horses they own won today: Lawrence and Kilowatt Kid.

The brothers were attending their nephew Matthew Leckie’s wedding in Dunedin.

“They weren’t too happy the wedding was on the same day as the races (laughter) but they asked their other nephew if he could bring it up on his phone so they could watch it while the wedding was on,” said trainer Alister Black.

Shadow Play gelding Lawrence was their first winner. He was favourite in the R50-R60 rating mobile pace on the back of his run for second on Show Day at Addington in the South of the Waitaki Pace.

“I thought he’d be hard to beat today but with racing you never know.”

The five year old had nearly a year away from racing, after he broke down when running second to Please Shuddup at Gore in October 2018.

“Thanks to Southern Vets and Vet South and all the work they’ve done with the horse. Because it wasn’t looking too good for a while.”

The recovery has been a slow process and the horse has noticeably returned to racing a much bigger and stronger proposition.

“He’s done a power of work. He probably did five months work before he went to the races and he’s still as big as a bull.”

The win today, at the hands of regular pilot Brad Williamson was his fourth from just sixteen starts.

“He’s in that Country Cup grade now and as you know you have to wait your turn in that grade.”

Later in the day Kilowatt Kid also won for the Thomson, Black and Williamson combination.

It took the whole length of the straight for him to get past pacemaker Parama, but he eventually won by a nose.

Williamson was in great form at today’s meeting, getting home long shot trotter Dream Of Pat.

Her form was full of zeros but today after a daring drive by Williamson the seven year old Great Success mare held on to beat favourite Galleon’s Future.

While most of the field was in bother at some point Williamson took the thirty nine start veteran maidener to the lead and opened up plenty of holes in the field before holding on to win by a head.



Dream Of Pat (2) holding out Galleons Future -Photo Bruce Stewart

Trained at Omakau by Ginger Woodhouse, Dream Of Pat was his first winner since Lucky Pat’s Son won at Forbury Park in November 2016.

In the Junior Drivers feature Major Watson proved too strong for the six other rivals.

The Art Major gelding, owned by Ben and Karen Calder and trainer Nathan Williamson was too smart, winning by a length and a quarter.

After sitting back driver Mark Hurrell shot the four year old forward with 900 metres to run, cruising easily to the lead. He held on to beat Magnetic Watch by a length and a quarter.

When favourite Flash Party was checked at the start in the Gold Ace at Nevele R Stud Mobile Pace the race was left wide open for the other runners including the Brett Gray trained Bettors Highlight.

Driver Ellie Barron tucked the Bettors Delight mare away on the inside running line, trailing early pacemaker Bettor Galleon.

Vintage Rose then shot round the field with 1500 metres to run and looked to have the race in safe keeping but Barron got Bettors Highlight out in between tiring runners Bettors Galleon and Calico Hill, and set out chasing Vintage Rose which had shot away by eight lengths.

Bettors Highlight came stoutly up the inside to win by a neck.

It was the mare’s second win in twelve starts.