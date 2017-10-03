Weekend co-features at Shenandoah Downs

(WOODSTOCK, VA --- 10/2/17) ---- Victories by Southwind Glider and John's Dream in respective $7,000 open trotting and pacing features headlined the third weekend of racing action at Shenandoah Downs. The Woodstock, Virginia based track, now in its second season of pari-mutuel harness racing, has two more weekends remaining in its fall meet.

John's Dream endeared himself to racing fans in the Shenandoah Valley when he triggered a record setting 1:52 1/5 winning mile on the track's opening day a year ago. That mark has not been touched since. The 4 year old Dream Away gelding had competed twice this meet in the Open Pace and collected runner-up efforts in both. On Saturday, Chuck Perry's pacer surged from fifth in the final quarter to defeat fraction cutter Western Captive by 1 1/4 lengths in 1:54 2/5. John's Dream cut the final fraction in :27.0 and in doing so, won his sixth race of the year. In 13 starts, he has finished "out of the" money just once and from 33 career outs, has bankrolled $218,980. Perry owns, trains and drives the pacer, who is out of March On In by Armbro Emerson .

Roger Hammer's Southwind Glider may have come up a neck shy in Shenandoah's Open Trot September 24th but on Saturday, the 7 year old Glidemaster gelding was dominant. After passing Southern Palms to take the lead in the second turn, Southwind Glider cruised from that point. He opened up by three at the top of the stretch and crossed 5 1/2 lengths ahead of betting favorite War Chief in 1:58 2/5. Dominus Hanover, who won this division a week earlier, finished third. Southwind Glider is trained an co-owned by Lance Barber of Volant, Pennsylvania. The victor, who was a beaten favorite last out, paid a surprising $15.20 to win. He earned his third win from just ten starts this year and 13th lifetime victory.

Bourbon St Hanover recorded the fastest mile Saturday in a $5,500 secondary pacing feature. The classy 9 year old Western Hanover gelding wired the field convincingly, hitting the wire in 1:54 3/5, eleven lengths the best. Jeff Lieberman drove for owner/trainer Jamie Coffy.

Bourbon St Hanover earned his 79th career victory in his 254th start.

Fastest mile of the weekend though was authored by Cory Kreiser's Fixed Income, who kicked off Sunday's matinee program with a 1:54 1/5 effort. The 6 year old Yankee Cruiser mare went to wire-to-wire and won by 8-plus lengths in gaining her fourth straight triumph. She wired the field in her Woodstock debut a week prior in 1:53 4/5.

Reinsman Chris Shaw entered weekend action second in the driver standings with six wins, compared to leader Roger Plante, who had eight. Shaw collected a trio of winners circle appearances over the two days with Ruffle Up, Irish Valentine and Art Of Dancing while Plante competed elsewhere. Heading into the fourth weekend, Shaw has nine wins and sits atop the standings.

Shenandoah Downs is back in action Saturday and Sunday, October 7th and 8th, with afternoon cards beginning at 1:00 PM. Saturday is the "Seafest" Festival where regional seafood vendors will be on hand selling shrimp, clams, oysters, fish and other delicacy items. "Fiddling" Willy Marschner will perform with his band in the party tent all afternoon. Parking and admission are free.

For more details, visit shenandoahdowns.com or virginiahorseracing.com.

Live streaming of the harness races can be seen via both websites. The season continues through October 15th.

Darrell Wood