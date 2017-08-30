Day At The Track

Weekend winners enjoy gains in top 10

05:50 AM 30 Aug 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Agent Q
Agent Q, who won a division of the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes on Saturday, moved up a notch to No. 9.
Chris Gooden Photo

Freehold, NJ--- Downbytheseaside, Resolve, and Agent Q moved up in this week's Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll while Fear The Dragon maintained a firm hold on harness racing's No. 1 spot. 

Fear The Dragon was idle last week, as were the next two horses in the rankings, Ariana G and Huntsville.

Downbytheseaside won the elimination of the Messenger Stakes on Saturday and moved from No. 5 to No. 4 in the poll.

Resolve, who won the Crawford Farms Open Trot on Sunday, jumped from seventh to fifth. Joie De Vie Mare Trot runner-up Hannelore Hanover dropped from fourth to sixth and Marion Marauder, who finished fourth in the Crawford, slipped from sixth to seventh.

Agent Q, who won a division of the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes on Saturday, moved up a notch to No. 9.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 14 – 8/29/2017

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Fear The Dragon (33)

3pc

12-10-2-0

$1,034,810

348

1

2

Ariana G (2)

3tf

8-6-1-1

$544,091

298

2

3

Huntsville

3pc

11-7-3-0

$885,838

215

3

4

Downbytheseaside

3pc

11-7-1-2

$706,216

208

5

5

Resolve

6th

9-4-2-1

$485,149

172

7

6

Hannelore Hanover

5tm

8-4-3-0

$272,424

127

4

7

Marion Marauder

4th

6-3-1-1

$456,097

103

6

8

Walner

3tc

2-2-0-0

$83,615

95

8

9

Agent Q

3pf

10-7-2-0

$450,826

84

10

10

Blazin Britches

3pf

9-8-1-0

$123,392

65

9

Also: Keystone Velocity (34); Emoticon Hanover (28); Lady Shadow (27); Devious Man (24); Manchego, Percy Bluechip (21); Pure Country (13); Check Six (7); Crazy Wow, Pasithea Face S (6); Somewhere In LA (5); All Bets Off, Bit Of A Legend N (4); Nike Franco N, Yes Mickey (3); Perfect Spirit (2); Bill’s Lady, Magic Presto (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Richest night in Ohio Racing set for Saturday
30-Aug-2017 05:08 AM NZST
Weekend winners enjoy gains in top 10
30-Aug-2017 05:08 AM NZST
Chocolate Sundae, 40, dies
29-Aug-2017 13:08 PM NZST
He's Marvalous scores; Merton bats .740
29-Aug-2017 13:08 PM NZST
Mel Mara cruises in Harrington homecoming
29-Aug-2017 13:08 PM NZST
63rd Yonkers Trot and 62nd Messenger drawn
29-Aug-2017 13:08 PM NZST
New York Sire Stakes held at Monticello
29-Aug-2017 12:08 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News