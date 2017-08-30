Weekend winners enjoy gains in top 10

Freehold, NJ--- Downbytheseaside, Resolve, and Agent Q moved up in this week's Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll while Fear The Dragon maintained a firm hold on harness racing's No. 1 spot.

Fear The Dragon was idle last week, as were the next two horses in the rankings, Ariana G and Huntsville.

Downbytheseaside won the elimination of the Messenger Stakes on Saturday and moved from No. 5 to No. 4 in the poll.

Resolve, who won the Crawford Farms Open Trot on Sunday, jumped from seventh to fifth. Joie De Vie Mare Trot runner-up Hannelore Hanover dropped from fourth to sixth and Marion Marauder, who finished fourth in the Crawford, slipped from sixth to seventh.

Agent Q, who won a division of the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes on Saturday, moved up a notch to No. 9.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 14 – 8/29/2017

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Fear The Dragon (33) 3pc 12-10-2-0 $1,034,810 348 1 2 Ariana G (2) 3tf 8-6-1-1 $544,091 298 2 3 Huntsville 3pc 11-7-3-0 $885,838 215 3 4 Downbytheseaside 3pc 11-7-1-2 $706,216 208 5 5 Resolve 6th 9-4-2-1 $485,149 172 7 6 Hannelore Hanover 5tm 8-4-3-0 $272,424 127 4 7 Marion Marauder 4th 6-3-1-1 $456,097 103 6 8 Walner 3tc 2-2-0-0 $83,615 95 8 9 Agent Q 3pf 10-7-2-0 $450,826 84 10 10 Blazin Britches 3pf 9-8-1-0 $123,392 65 9

Also: Keystone Velocity (34); Emoticon Hanover (28); Lady Shadow (27); Devious Man (24); Manchego, Percy Bluechip (21); Pure Country (13); Check Six (7); Crazy Wow, Pasithea Face S (6); Somewhere In LA (5); All Bets Off, Bit Of A Legend N (4); Nike Franco N, Yes Mickey (3); Perfect Spirit (2); Bill’s Lady, Magic Presto (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications