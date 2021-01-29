Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Harness Racing Siblings to the fore

Two of Australia’s star pacers at present, and both winners last weekend who promise to be a force in feature races in the autumn, are Treasure (by Art Major ) and Turn It Up (by Courage Under Fire ).

Treasure took out the inaugural Group 2 $52,000 State of Origin Series at Globe Derby Park, while Turn It Up, an Auckland Cup and Harness Jewels winner, won the fast class race at Albion Park.

Both bred by Bruce and Vicki Edward, of Durham Park Standardbreds are out of the American-bred mare O Narutac Bella (1:51.2), a useful racemare herself, and who has left other winners in Perfect Sense 1:55.5 ($143,530), Famous Three and Illawong Bella.

O Narutac Bella was by the Western Hanover horse Western Ideal (a leading sire in America) from Yankee Venice, by Life Sign from Yankee Velvet, by Direct Scooter.

Raith Memorial winner

Sioux Rainbow, who won the $50,000 J. L. Raith Memorial at Menangle, is a NSW bred filly with an interesting and successful family background.

Bred by John Markham, of Muswellbrook she was got by American Ideal from Rainbow Sue, a Hunter Valley bred mare by the Artsplace horse Art Major. Sioux Rainbow, who holds a record of 1:52.7, has run up a tidy score of two wins and three placings from five starts for $33,190 in stakes.

Sioux Rainbow’s dam, Rainbow Sue (1:56.4), won seven races in Victoria and NSW including one at Melton. She was out of a capable racemare in Starry Rainbow, who took a record of 1:58.2, won 11 races and $84,205 and became the dam of winners in Art’s Stride (1:54.3, the winner of nine races), Starlight Rainbow (1:57.6, who won 16), The Falcon Rainbow (1:58.9), Christmas Rainbow (1:59.9) and Rainbow Sue (the dam of Sioux Rainbow).

Starry Rainbow was a Fake Left mare from Hike Along (1:59.9), by Land Grant from Able Sharon, by Able Bye Bye. Besides Starry Rainbow, Hike Along, who won 15 races, left the Tatlow Memorial winner Gold Rainbow 1:59.8 ($115,690), King Rainbow 1:58.7 ($188,622), Rainbow Stride 1:55 ($145,977), Sky Rainbow 1:58.2 ($113,309) and also My Lady Rainbow, a What’s Next mare who produced the winners Cats And Dogs (13 wins), Pan’s Illusion (1:58.6) and Cooked Books (1:59.4).

Another daughter of Hike Along was Angel Rainbow, who became the dam of seven individual winners including the Tasmanian Belmont winner Angelina Rainbow, Bullet Rainbow (1:56.2) and the SA Southern Cross heat winner and Breeders Crown 2YO finalist Treasure Rainbow (1:59.4).

Diego from top family

A bright future is being predicted for the Bettor’s Delight five-year-old Diego, whose success at Gloucester Park recently was his fifth winning run from seven starts on Australian soil.

He has a good deal in his favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by Bettor’s Delight, Diego is out of the Christian Cullen mare Sakura, the dam of good Gloucester Park winner Mister Bushido 1:55.4 ($164,175) and The Bachelor (1:52).

Sakura, who was only lightly raced, was a half-sister to the Perth winner Misaki (1:58.9), being from Mika (2:01.3), by What’s Next from Wakana, by Soky’s Atom from the Lordship mare Deidre Ann.

This is the family which produced such winners as the Miracle Mile and Fremantle Cup winner My Field Marshal (1:46.9), the dual Oaks winner Foreal (1:55.8), Im Rocknroll Magic (1:51.2), Madiba Magic (1:51.4), Regal Dash (Bendigo Cup), Askmenow (1:54.2) and Delightful Dash (Robin Dundee Crown).

Deltasun in 1:52.4

Deltasun has become the third fastest ever Australian bred trotter in America. He recorded 1:52.4 when he was successful in a $13,000 race at Dover Downs, Delaware recently.

By the A Go Go Lauxmont horse Tennotrump – a top trotter himself – Deltasun is from Deltasu, by Elsu (a son of Falcon Seelster) from Pikelet, by the French Chef horse Souffle.

Deltasun belongs to an old-time American family with a strong emphasis on pacers.

Prestige Stride is Oaks material

The New Zealand bred, NSW owned three-year-old filly Prestige Stride is rated a top NSW Oaks prospect. She won three of her eight starts as a two-year-old and she romped home at her first start as a three-year-old at the Ballarat Cup meeting.

Prestige Stride is a filly by Sweet Lou from the Christian Cullen mare Bee Jays Money, who has produced others in Pa’s Ultimate Delight 1:51.2 ($447,720), a prolific Menangle winner who is now racing successfully in America, and Ultimate Major 1:57.1 ($119,830), who won three at Gloucester Park.

Bee Jays Money, the dam of Prestige Stride, was only lightly raced but she left four winners. She was a half-sister to the Inter Dominion Consolation winner Our Awesome Armbro 1:49.8 ($849,309), being out of the New York Motoring mare Abbeybell, who ranked as a half-sister to a fine racemare in Lento 1:56.4 ($272,110) and to Bella Chip 1:52.6 ($131,120), who became the dam of the Victoria Derby and Breeders Crown winner Bellas Boy 1:52 ($437,564) and the grand-dam of the Victoria Cup winner Bettor’s Strike 1:55.7 ($789,864).

Lento, who won eight Group races, was the dam of the Nyah Cup winner Strauss 1:57.6 ($160,611), the NZ Nevele R Fillies Series winner Whanau 1:57.1 ($137,726) and the Gloucester Park winners Future Assets 1:56.3 ($152,400) and Our Toto (1:58.4).

There are some notable winners in almost every remove of this family. Bell’s Butler, a half-sister by Butler B G to Lento, became the dam of the prolific Perth winner Glencadam.

Prestige Stride

New Norfolk Cup winner is well bred

James Dean, who won the New Norfolk Cup last Monday, after starting from a 20 metre handicap, has now won 14 races and is rated one of the leading pacers in Tasmania. He ranks as a seven-year-old half-brother by Santanna Blue Chip to the Victorian country cups winner Glenferrie Alexis (1:55.9) and the Melton and Menangle winner Du Vella (1:50.9).

Their dam, Alegria, was a Caprock mare from Miesque, by Plat Du Jour from Nicky Trae, by Jersey Hanover from Senatus, has proved a most successful broodmare. Besides James Dean and Du Vella, others of her produce have been Im Alex (1:54.8), Freedom Is (1:53.7), Jackaroozy (1:56.1) and Alexy (1:56.8).

Alegria, who was unraced, was a sister to the NZ Taylor Memorial Mile winner Mac De Stroyer (1:49.8), who later competed successfully in North America, and to the Il Vicolo mare Ill Informed (1:58.3), the Methven Green Mile winner and dam of the smart Victorian pacer Hickstead (1:51.4).

This has been one of the most successful branches of the Entice family, Senatus being a sister to the Hamilton Cup and Melbourne Showgrounds winner Koranui and to Storm Crat, a capable racemare who has produced a top family of winners in Australia, including the Central Victorian Trotting Championship winner Ima Rowan, the Perth winner Hook Line And Sinker and the Moonee Valley victors Mount Cole, In The Limelight and Silent Partners.

Bona Khan impresses

The four-year-old Bona Khan is proving a splendid advertisement for the Rustler Hanover horse Bonavista Bay, a grand pacer himself and who stood for a time at the stud in Victoria. He is now based in Western Australia.

Bona Khan was a recent winner at Melton and Boort and has graduated to a NR63 mark. He has four wins to date.

Rosie Khan, the dam of Bona Khan, was a Pacific Fella mare from the Genghis Khan mare Princess Khan (2:01.8), a half-sister to the Moonee Valley and USA winner Helmar Bob 1:51.8 ($197,737).

By A Rocknroll Dance

The Choreographer made a clean sweep of the Golden Guitar series at Tamworth and came within two-fifths of a second of breaking the track record, rating 1:56.5 for 1980 metres in the $30,600 Final.

The Choreographer is a five-year-old gelding by A Rocknroll Dance , and one of the first crop of the Rocknroll Hanover horse, from the Modern Art mare Modern Day (1:58.3), a Group 3 winner who produced others in the Bathurst Gold Tiara heat winner Orchid Stride (1:56.7) and Modern Beach (2:00.5).

Modern Day was a half-sister to the metropolitan winners American Legend 1:53.4 ($207,997) and Ideal Situation 1:51.2 ($200,185) and a member of the same family as cup class pacers in Tee Cee Bee Macray and Dont Kid Me.

The Choreographer was bred by Jeff and Nea Costello.

A star from Musical Delight

The first two-year-old winner in NSW this season is Ripp, bred in Victoria by Lauriston Bloodstock and trained by Bernie Hewitt.

A gelding by Somebeachsomewhere , he is out of a top racemare in Musical Delight 1:53.1 ($248,910), and is her third winner from as many foals. He soundly trounced older rivals on debut at Bathurst and looks a two-year-old with the potential one would expect of his breeding.

Cochran Cup to Magicool

The E. B. Cochran Trotters Cup, one of the features of the Victorian Summer of Glory carnival, was won by Magicool, a talented gelding by Tennotrump from Free Rider.

Tennotrump, a son of A Go Go Lauxmont, has been among the top bracket of Australian trotting sires in recent years, and has been one of the most successful colonial-bred sires in this field for some time.

He has sired such winners as Deltasun 1:52.4 (Vicbred Home Grown Classic and Tontine), the dual Vicbred champion Brunelleschi (1:57.7), Spud (1:59.3), Tenno Sho (1:59.5), Tendaho, Auntie Poppy and other smart trotters.

Free Rider (2:03.8), the dam of Magicool, was by Straphanger, who also distinguished himself as a sire of trotters, from the Red Coach Glory mare Ivy Jean, who left a top flight trotter in Billy Royle, a thrice winner at Group level.

This has been a most successful family, as Miss Intense (2:00.4), a half-sister to Billy Royle, was a Melton winner from a limited campaign.

The latest Cochran Cup winner, Magicool, has certainly a wealth of successful trotting blood on both sides of his pedigree.

Magicool

Weekly Spotlight on Breeding by Peter Wharton